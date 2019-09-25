Brighten up your home with Nanoleaf's new customisable light panel kit

Everyone has got that one plain wall in their house that they don’t know what to do with. Think it could use a splash of colour? Or maybe the room needs more light? Nanoleaf’s light panels may just have the solution for both, and right now, they’re offering a pretty decent deal, too.

The smart light company has launched a new Starter Kit Mini, designed to help you to start making your home a little ‘smarter’. For £89.99, you get four LED light panels, which can be placed in whatever shape you would like, wherever you like (within reason, of course).

There’s a range of ‘16 million’ preprogrammed colour options, apparently, so not matter your decor you should be able to find a match for your colour scheme at home.

You can also control them with your phone, connect it to WiFi and they’re touch-enabled. If that wasn’t enough, the panels also sync to music so the lights can ‘dance’ to your tunes.

More practically, the starter kit also comes with four 'linkers' to connect the panels, double-sided tape to put them on the wall and a power supply. And, if you decide four panels aren’t enough, these lights will interconnect with others from Nanoleaf so you can build your collection.



If you fancy spicing up your office, the starter kit is available from Nanoleaf’s website.

