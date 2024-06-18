Brad Pitt's Apple TV+ F1 movie gears up for launch - exciting new details revealed

It was two years that Apple announced that it was making an F1 movie, with Brad Pitt starring. At the time the release was scant on details but it did reveal the plot as: "Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport."

That in itself is exciting enough, but then the director was unveiled as Joseph Kosinski, hot off his involvement with Top Gun: Maverick. 'Top Gun on wheels' is the perfect elevator pitch to us, as long as they avoid making another Days Of Thunder. Ehren Kruger, who also wrote Top Gun: Maverick, has written the screenplay.

Two years on and we haven't even seen a trailer but now we know when we will actually see the thing, with the release date set for June 2025, thanks to a deal with Warner Bros which has won the rights to distribute.

Landmark movie

On the official F1 site, the film is being made in collaboration with the F1, notes that the film is "Described as 'a landmark for the sport and cinema, it has been filmed in real-time during Grands Prix around the world and involving the F1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters."

There is more filming to come, too, with the release going on to note that filming: "will continue at this summer’s British Grand Prix and at several other races, before concluding at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December."

We're guessing the filming right up to the end of the year is to ensure the footage of advertising on livery is as up to date as possible, given that 'race promoters' are part of the production process.

A big part of making sure the film is as realistic as possible is Lewis Hamilton, who is producing the thing. He said in an interview with the F1 last year that: “We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about – that’s our goal and I hope we can do you proud.”

Until the untitled F1 movie revs into gear June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025. these are the best sports movies ever made.

Main image credit: F1