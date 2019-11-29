This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > Food And Drink

Bourbon County Stout 2019 gets Black Friday UK release

Brilliant new stout to get you through Black Friday

Bourbon County Stout 2019 gets Black Friday UK release

Chicago-based craft brewery, Goose Island, is once again launching its iconic Bourbon County Stout beer in the UK. But you’ll need to be savvy to get hold of some.


As per tradition, the annual limited edition beer has been released on Black Friday.


In order to get your hands on it first, fans need to head to the Goose Island brewpub in Shoreditch to buy the imperial stout, starting at 8:30am.


As a bonus, fans can expect a Q&A session with the brewpub’s Head Brewer, Andrew Walton, a Bourbon County Stout themed breakfast and exclusive offers on merchandise.


Bottles will just be the standard edition, but the brewpub will also be tapping a keg of 2018 in the morning (that’ll wake you up), followed by 2017, 2018's 'Bramble' variant, and 2019 every half hour from 6:30pm.


If you don’t fancy queuing in the (likely lousy) London weather, then Bourbon County Stout is available to order from Beer Hawk at £20 per bottle (max 6 per customer), or £29.99 for a tasting kit including a glass and a collector’s edition gift box.


You can taste it ahead of the release by getting tickets (£30 each) to the Beer & Bourbon pairing evening with the British Bourbon Society on 28th November. There'll be four beers - including 2019 and 2018 variants - matched with four bourbons, followed by some deep dish pizza.


The 2019 edition of Bourbon County Stout weighs in at a hefty 15.2% and comes in a shareable 500ml bottle.

The imperial stout, as the name suggests, has been aged in ex-bourbon barrels. This time around, it's a combination of a 4+ year old Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey barrels.


You can expect an intense, thick and rich beer with flavours of dried cherry, rich cocoa, smooth caramel, almond and vanilla. The barrels also impart hints of leather and tobacco.




Today's Top 10 Black Friday deals

1. Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, 70 cl - 47% off
1. Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, 70 cl - 47% off
£18.99
£36.00
View now at Amazon
2. Sonos One Smart Speaker - Save £40
2. Sonos One Smart Speaker - Save £40
£159
£199.99
View now at Amazon
3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD - Save £20
3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD - Save £20
£29.99
£49.99
View now at Amazon
4. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
4. Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game
£13.99
View now at Argos
5. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
5. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt - Save £11
£27.00
£38.00
View now at Amazon
6. FIFA 20 (PS4) - 21% off
6. FIFA 20 (PS4) - 21% off
£37.99
£47.99
View now at Amazon
7. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
7. NOW TV 12 month Entertainment and Cinema pass - £153 off
£99.00
£252
View now at NOW TV
8. Echo Show 8 - save 50%
8. Echo Show 8 - save 50%
£59.99
£119.99
View now at Amazon
9. Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Save £60)
9. Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Save £60)
£299.99
£359.99
View now at Very
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
10. Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - 44% off
£128.00
£230.00
View now at Amazon

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists