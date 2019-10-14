Bloody Mary Gin has landed - and it just might be the ultimate vodka alternative

Bloody Marys - they’re the cocktail that makes drinking before noon perfectly acceptable and are pretty much the hangover cure to end all hangover cures. But what if we told you it would taste just as good if you swapped the vodka for gin? Yeah, we’ll need some convincing too.

A spirit brand that embraces the ultimate in bacchanalian humour, Bloody Merry Gin is the latest offering from Australia’s Wildspirit distillery.





Targeting the serious gin drinkers of the world with humorous, tongue in cheek branding, the company has teamed up with design specialist Denomination to create the gin’s strikingly unique bottles.





“We wanted to bring an irreverent energy to the spirits world and give the category a bit of a shake-up,” noted Wildspirit founder, James Dumay.





“Wildspirit Bloody Merry represents a completely new approach to flavour, using infusions of fresh tomato and celery alongside botanicals to create a delicious, bright spirit unlike any other on the market.”









Featuring the tagline ‘Delectably Unexpected’ the new gin is distilled in minute batches and vapour infused using a ‘whizzy’ method - whatever that means - to give the gin its distinctive taste.





The result? According to the brand, the gin’s flavour is ‘bright and light’ with a ‘garden fresh aroma’. It’s practically healthy.





Bearing the logo of a gin bottle with wings and a bit of blood (or tomato) spatter for good measure, the packaging gives drinkers an insight into the gin making process - with a bit of racus revelry thrown in for good measure.





Currently only available in Australia - alongside the Wildspirit Distilling Co website - Bloody Merry Gin retails at $85 for a 700ml bottle.