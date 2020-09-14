Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whisky is coming soon and will set you back £50k

Aston Martin and Bowmore have teamed up for something very special in the world of whisky. The Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is a collaboration between the two, with Bowmore taking care of the single malt and Aston Martin offering up a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston for the bottle, which has been handcrafted by Glasstorm, a bespoke contemporary glass studio, based in North East Scotland.

While the link-up was announced officially last month, the news then was that this special edition bottle would be launching 'late Autumn'. We now know that means October, but you will have to be quick (and rather flush) if you want a bottle.

There are only 25 bottles in existence and out of those only three will be available in Global Travel Retail via partners Lotte, Dufry and Heinemann.

The cost to have one of the most anticipated whisky launches of all time? A cool £50,000.

For the price, you get a bottle of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 that's presented in a handmade presentation box. The box has been "inspired by the distillery’s coastal home, the deep blue colour and wave embossing evoke a true sense of place," notes Bowmore.

The case is made of string-grain calfskin, has a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, that's reflective of the DB5.

This will be just the sixth bottling of this single malt. According to Bowmore, since 1993, only around six thousand bottles of Black Bowmore have been made available.

Bowmore reckons the 1964 whisky is one of its most significant, as it came from the first distillation from a new steam boiler, which had replaced the coal one the company had been using. As for the Aston Martin DB5, that was launched in 1963 but got worldwide acclaim from starring in Dr No in, you've guessed it, 1964.

So, what does a £50k bottle of single malt taste like? Well, according to Bowmore, it has "intense flavours of mango, passion fruit and acacia honey interwoven with a powerful combination of coffee and tobacco smoke."

If the price is a little too steep for you, then head to our best whisky guide for something a little bit more wallet friendly.