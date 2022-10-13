ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Black Adam first reactions: what people are saying about the superhero blockbuster

This is what the critics are saying about Black Adam.

Marc Chacksfield
13 October 2022

Black Adam, DC's latest superhero movie, heads to the big screen this month and the first reactions for the blockbuster have trickled in.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular superhero, in a movie that's been delayed by almost a year thanks to the pandemic.

This did give time for more script rewrites and polishing of the movie which is about villain / anti-hero Black Adam who, after being imprisoned, takes on the might of the Justice Society of America.

Starting off as a spin-off to Shazam, the movie is very much its own thing now and DC will be hoping that it can take course correct its DC Universe, which has had a bit of a bumpy time of late thanks to changes behind the scenes at Warner and HBO.

Black Adam has finally had its premiere at a star-studded affair in New York City and the first reactions are positive - both Dwayne Johnson and the movie are getting a decent amount of praise. According to the myriad Twitter posts, expect lots of action and a few twists along the way.

Here's what the critics are saying about Black Adam. Note, these are not full reviews but initial reactions - expecting in the near future...

Black Adam is out 21 October, courtesy of Warner Bros. If you want some blockbuster action right now, these are the best superhero movies of all time.

