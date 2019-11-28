Best Philips Hue deals for Black Friday 2019

Amazon is holding a huge Philips Hue sale as part of Black Friday. You can get light strips, bars and bulbs all at well below the usual price.

Today is a good day to kit your home out with smart lights. A huge array of products from the Philips Hue range is on sale. There's much more than just bare smart bulbs too. You can get outdoors lights for the front of your home, or ambience strips for a light setup with real character.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack £39.99 £13 may sound a lot to pay for a lightbulb, but it's an outright steal for Philips Hue. You can use these as a smart wake-up bulb, or change the colour temperature throughout the day. Choose a cool tone for focus, a warmer one for a cosy feel.

However, the three pack of white Ambience Philips Hue bulbs is the perfect place to start. These won't throw out any colour of the rainbow, just shades of white, but we find this is what we use with out own Hue bulbs 99.5% of the time anyway.



These bulbs no longer need a Hub either, unlike the earlier generations of Hue. You just plug them into the fixture and connect using a Hue phone app. If you live in a flat, this kit may be all you need. However, there's a lot more on offer too. Here are some of our favourites from the Philips Hue Black Friday sale on Amazon.

Philips Hue White Ambiance single bulb £18.16 Try out smart lights without the big investment. You can buy a single Hue bulb for under £20. And with no need for a hub, this is the only spend required.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance 3 Pack £67.49 Get a pack of these White & Colour bulb for the full Hue experience. They'll shine in any colour you like. These are Small Edison screw bulbs, which tend to be used in standalone lights rather than main fixtures. Save £35 with this deal.



Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit This is where you should start if you want to kit your home out with smart lights. These are "full size" bulbs that can output colour and white shades, and you get a Bridge. It lets you use the standard Hue app. Just make sure your fittings use the E27 Edison screw, not the bayonet style. £80 of savings to be had here.

Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance light bar 3 Pack £99.99 These smart bars, now at £70 off, give diffuse colour ambience to any room. You can also hook them up to a PC or Mac to get a similar effect to Philips's Ambilight TVs, where the colour matches the on-screen content. It's particularly great for games.

Philips Hue Lucca White LED smart outdoor lights 2-pack £109.99 This pack saves you £65 and includes two Lucca outdoors lights and a motion sensor. You can use them to deter would-be-thieves, and they simply look great too.

Philips Hue Lightstrip 3m bundle £44.99 The award for coolest-looking Hue light goes to the Lightstrip. White + colour LEDs are dottes along this strip, which looks brilliant when mounted under a shelf, or behind a sofa. Now selling at just a bit over half price.














