Best DualShock 4 PS4 gamepad Black Friday deals

Games consoles are often surprisingly cheap these days. Just check out best PS4 Black Friday deals round-up for proof.

But gamepads? Official ones rarely seem to be reduced. Almost the entire line of official Sony DualShock 4 pads is on sale right now, though.

They all are available for £34.99. That's £10 off the usual price, and £15 off the RRP.

Buy an official pad and you won't regret it. They tend to be far better built and far more reliable than third-party ones. Check out all the colours on sale below.



22% off Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Blue £34.99 Grab yourself a 22% discount on the super popular DualShock 4 Controller for your PlayStation this Black Friday. It's only the blue version that's discounted, but it's a versatile colour that should suit everyone. For those not already in the know, this highly sensitive controller has a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to detect the motion, tilt and rotation of your gameplay. Buy now at Amazon

Save £10 Sony DualShock 4 glacier white £34.99 The glacier white DualShock 4 ends up a classy two-tone design as it maintains lots of black bits from the classic all-black design. Buy now from Amazon

Save £15 Sony DualShock 4 rose gold £34.99 This colour is exclusive to Amazon, and we think it's classier than the plain gold. Buy now from Amazon

save £10 Sony DualShock 4 black £34.99 The original. And best? If you want a straight replacement for the pad that came with your console, this is the one to buy. Buy now from Amazon save £10 Sony DualShock 4 green cammo £32.99 Green cammo is one of the more out-there designs from Sony's standard pad line-up. Buy now from Amazon save £10 Sony DualShock 4 red £34.99 Want a bolder-looking pad? The red DualShock 4 is a stunner, and really sticks out underneath your TV. Buy now from Amazon