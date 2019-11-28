Best DualShock 4 PS4 gamepad Black Friday deals

Games consoles are often surprisingly cheap these days. Just check out best PS4 Black Friday deals round-up for proof.
But gamepads? Official ones rarely seem to be reduced. Almost the entire line of official Sony DualShock 4 pads is on sale right now, though.
They all are available for £34.99. That's £10 off the usual price, and £15 off the RRP.
Buy an official pad and you won't regret it. They tend to be far better built and far more reliable than third-party ones. Check out all the colours on sale below.
22% off
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Blue
£34.99
Grab yourself a 22% discount on the super popular DualShock 4 Controller for your PlayStation this Black Friday. It's only the blue version that's discounted, but it's a versatile colour that should suit everyone. For those not already in the know, this highly sensitive controller has a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to detect the motion, tilt and rotation of your gameplay.Buy now at Amazon
Save £10
Sony DualShock 4 glacier white
£34.99
The glacier white DualShock 4 ends up a classy two-tone design as it maintains lots of black bits from the classic all-black design.Buy now from Amazon
Save £15
Sony DualShock 4 rose gold
£34.99
This colour is exclusive to Amazon, and we think it's classier than the plain gold.Buy now from Amazon
save £10
Sony DualShock 4 black
£34.99
The original. And best? If you want a straight replacement for the pad that came with your console, this is the one to buy.Buy now from Amazon
save £10
Sony DualShock 4 green cammo
£32.99
Green cammo is one of the more out-there designs from Sony's standard pad line-up.Buy now from Amazon
save £10
Sony DualShock 4 red
£34.99
Want a bolder-looking pad? The red DualShock 4 is a stunner, and really sticks out underneath your TV.Buy now from Amazon
save £10
Sony DualShock 4 gold
£34.99
For the ultimate in bling gamepads, there's only one choice. It's gold.Buy now from Amazon
