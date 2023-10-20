Cambridge Distillery's bespoke Christmas gin lab might be the ultimate pop-up

The taste connoisseurs over at Cambridge Distillery are set to launch an all-new and immersive gin making experience just in time for Christmas - and you're invited.

Personalised gin? Now we're talking.

Sure, Christmas may seem a fair while away, but those juniper magicians over at Cambridge Distillery are getting the festive ball rolling early.

Renowned for their impeccable juniper offerings, the distillery's 'Make Your Own Gin' experience is heading to the Royal Exchange in the heart of London for a limited time only.

Opening its doors from November 27 through to December 16, 2023, this immersive experience might just make for the ideal winter date night or even pre-emptive Christmas present.

Get your creative juices flowing with this bespoke gin-making masterclass, complete with personalised bottle to take away with you.

Prepare for the unusual - after all, this is the same brand that brought you the delectable Truffle Gin, the Anty Gin (the world's first insect-based gin), and of course the legendary Watenshi - a £3,000 limited-edition gin so rarefied and pure, the brand says it's like "no other spirit on Earth"

Taking place in what the distillery describes as its "Pop-Up Gin Laboratory", prospective laboratory workers can purchase tickets (starting at £45) from the Cambridge Distillery website.

Not that we needed much persuading, but the brand also notes a complimentary gin gift is being offered to the first 100 bookings.

The ultimate winter warmer, this mixology session begins with a welcome G&T (naturally), before participants are taken through the art of gin making - complete with more facts than you can shake a stick at.



Packed with aromatics and taste tests aplenty, this gin-centric journey wouldn't be complete without the opportunity to try out a host of weird and wonderful botanical distillates.



Located next to Bank Underground Station, the lab can be found at 5 Royal Exchange, London, EC3V 3LL.

Ticket holders can also include the ultimate add-on: a 500ml bottle of your personalised creation complete with a customised label to take home.

Sound up your street? Be sure to pop over to their website and book in while you can.