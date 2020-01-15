Bang & Olufsen take the battle to battery life with new Beoplay E8 3.0 headphones

The world of headphones has seen vast improvements in the last few years, with wires becoming non-existent and earbuds become smaller, smarter and more comfortable.

But never content, Bang & Olufsen has made some big improvements to its famed Beoplay E8 2.0 headphones - especially when it comes to wireless headphones’ biggest enemy - battery life.





According to B&O, the new Beoplay E8 3.0 true wireless headphones not only have a longer battery life but they are also more comfortable than the previous iteration, and have better call clarity.





The comfort comes thanks to the B&O engineers fiddling with 3D-modelling so that the new generation headphones should fit a bigger variety of ear shapes and sizes.









The earphones are also more compact - 17% smaller to be exact - and now only weight 5.8g each.





So, battery life? You can now get up to 7 hours continuous playtime - that's an improvement of 119% compared to the 2nd Gen - and the premium leather wireless charging case can hold four full charges for on the go top-ups.





Finally, the claim of better call clarity is thanks to B&O doubling the number of microphones to four to provide “beam forming technology directed towards the mouth”.





Available in the UK from 14 February, the Beoplay E8 (3rd Gen) will set you back a hefty £300 from the B&O website.



