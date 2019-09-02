Beavertown and Borderlands become Bandit Brew beer buddies

For many a gamer this will be a match made in heaven. British beer maker Beavertown has teamed up with the game Borderlands to come up with a tipple that celebrates Borderlands 3 arriving 12 September.

The beer is, according to its makers, a 2.8% light IPA and has been created "out of a joint love for action packed gameplay, wild in your face graphics and having a bloody good time." Taste wise, it's got hints of pina colada and citrus.

As with all Beavertown's brews, the design of the can is, frankly, brilliant. It showcases Psycho Bandit in a very Beavertown-esque setting.





As with the game, Beavertown Bandit Brew will be available to drink from 13 September, but you can head to the official site to pre-order your cans now.

And if that gives you a thirst, then also check out our best craft beer guide, which currently lists Beavertown's 8-Ball.

Watch the video below to find out more about the beer buddy-up.