Beats finally releases the Powerbeats Pro 2: Messi-endorsed sporty true-wireless earbuds

Beats has finally released the Powerbeats Pro 2, a long-awaited follow up six years on from the release of the previous in-ear wireless buds model. With plenty of bells and whistles that will particularly pique the interest of fitness fanatics, they look set to enhance what the original Powerbeats Pro did so well years ago.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 will shine for athletes thanks to in-ear heart rate tracking features, with data automatically logged into your fitness app of choice.

This is a noticeable upgrade on what came before — despite launching at the same price as the previous model, this time around there’s a more streamlined design that's 20% lighter, with a case that’s also 33% smaller.

Designed with athletes in mind

Beats tested the earphones on nearly 1,000 athletes as part of the development process, further showcasing who these are for. However, plenty of new features are introduced this time, ensuring the Pro 2 works well for everyday use, just in case you’re not an elite level athlete.

The battery life is impressive, with 10 hours on the buds and 3.5 charges in the case, offering 45 hours and a fast charging feature alongside wireless charging. The fast charging, in particular, is nothing short of staggering, with only five minutes plugged in bagging you 1.5 hours of playback time. The only downside is there's one less excuse for getting out to the gym thanks to the five-minute fast charge.

The Pro 2 also introduces ANC (active noise cancelling) and Spatial Audio, two features that are commonplace now but weren't present six years ago when the original was released.

So far, it appears Beats has once again delivered with these earbuds being reviewed favourably by critics, including a five-star review from Matt Kollat at our buddies T3, who described them as sounding better, lasting longer and having a more comfortable fit than the originals.

Launching this Thursday in the UK for £249.95 from Apple.com, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will be available in four colours: Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. The Electric Orange is the noticeable standout among these colours, as worn by LeBron James, Shohei Ohtani, and Lionel Messi in the marketing snaps.