This amazing Bluetooth speaker is 50% off

Listening to music on the go can always be a bit tricky – plenty of us will have tried the old 'put a phone in a glass' trick to try and amplify sound and ended up with something just as tinny and only a little bit louder.

But it doesn't have to be this way, as this Bang & Olufsen Beoplay portable speaker shows.

The specs are not insignificant. It's incredibly light, for one – it weighs only 600g, so no need to be lugging around something ridiculously heavy. It also has some pretty impressive specs audio wise – more bass than previous models, and with a peak power of 2x140W.

24 hour battery life means you won't run out mid-party, and it's both dust and splash resistant – so you could even take it into the bathroom with you, if you fancied. Bluetooth functionality means you can also take calls on the device.

And! It looks good! A sleek design means you'll be proud to show it off.

Now on sale, the device is £115 – a whopping 50% off.



