Avatar: The Way of Water first reactions revealed - this is what the critics think

Never doubt James Cameron when it comes to box-office spectacle. That's the feeling we get when reading the initial reactions to Avatar: The Way Of Water, the director's latest blockbuster.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the sequel to Avatar, arriving some 13 years after the first movie. Continuing the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldaña), now parents, the movie uses state-of-the-art underwater cameras to create an aquatic Pandora.

The film has a lot to live up to, given that the first movie is still the biggest of all time, according to Box Office Mojo, with Avengers: Endgame in second place.

If there's anyone who understands what it takes to make a great sequel, though, it's Cameron. So, does Avatar: The Way Of Water match Aliens and T2 in the follow-up stakes?



Here's what people are saying about Avatar: The Way Of Water. It's worth noting that these are initial reactions and full reviews of the movie will be coming soon...

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx

Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus.



light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch.

Have now seen #Avatar twice and am overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and unexpectedly intimate emotional scope. Yes the world is expanded and sequels teased but the characters are most important. Cameron is in top form, especially in final act. Good to have him back. pic.twitter.com/PR9drN5Zph

Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk

James Cameron now has not two but THREE of the best sequels ever made. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is incredible. The effects and action is, yes, breathtaking. But it is the story this time that’s the beating heart. It’s more personal, complicated, emotional. Wow, it really soars. pic.twitter.com/P5aA7dqG0U

So, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is one of the most visually stunning films I have seen. Incredible on an almost obscene level. Crucially, it also manages an engaging story with new & returning characters. Yes, it is long at 3+ hours, but James Cameron's only gone and bloody delivered... pic.twitter.com/oBjoWwiGaF

James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion I’ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4

NEVER! DOUBT! JAMES! CAMERON!



The first press reactions to #AvatarTheWayOfWater are calling it "mind-blowing," "a visual masterpiece" and "phenomenal."



"I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint."https://t.co/459CoFpMvD

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar

Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle.



It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best.#AvatarTheWayOfWaterpic.twitter.com/ezySHunXOe

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be out on the big screen, 16 December.



