Avatar: The Way of Water first reactions revealed - this is what the critics think

James Cameron's epic new movie is arriving soon, and people have already seen it.

Marc Chacksfield
07 December 2022

Never doubt James Cameron when it comes to box-office spectacle. That's the feeling we get when reading the initial reactions to Avatar: The Way Of Water, the director's latest blockbuster.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the sequel to Avatar, arriving some 13 years after the first movie. Continuing the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldaña), now parents, the movie uses state-of-the-art underwater cameras to create an aquatic Pandora.

The film has a lot to live up to, given that the first movie is still the biggest of all time, according to Box Office Mojo, with Avengers: Endgame in second place.

If there's anyone who understands what it takes to make a great sequel, though, it's Cameron. So, does Avatar: The Way Of Water match Aliens and T2 in the follow-up stakes?

Here's what people are saying about Avatar: The Way Of Water. It's worth noting that these are initial reactions and full reviews of the movie will be coming soon...

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be out on the big screen, 16 December.

Main image credits: Walt Disney Co.

