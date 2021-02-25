Army of the Dead teaser revealed: Zack Snyder's Netflix movie looks epic

Zack Snyder has been ridiculously busy of late. Not only has he been re-editing The Justice League for its four-hour HBO Max debut, he's also been working on a zombie movie set in Las Vegas.

Army of the Dead is heading to Netflix and the first teaser has dropped - and what a teaser it is.

It stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista as a merc brought into help with a zombie outbreak in the gambling capital of the world. Hiroyuki Sanada also stars - soon to be seen in Mortal Kombat - and the ace Tig Notaro who was fantastic in Instant Family is on board. too.

Army of the Dead looks like an old-school actioner shot with all the flair that Snyder offers.

As for the official plot, well that's simple: "Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

A heist movie with zombies? We are in.

Here's the teaser.

Army of the Dead will be able to stream on Netflix from May 21, 2021.