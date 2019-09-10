Apple Watch Series 5 is the always-on smartwatch you always wanted

Apple has revealed the Apple Watch Series 5, an iterative update that has a few new features to entice you away from the older Apple Watches available.

Don't come expecting a huge amount of changes here, but the biggest new thing in show is that the Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display, which will make those people happy that there current Apple Watch screen goes dark when you stop looking at it.

Th new Apple Watch comes with an all-day 18-hour battery life, ultra efficient power management circuit and optimised screens for workout metrics.

It also has a built-in compass, so you can see directions like in an iPhone and you can see things like latitude, longitude and elevation.

There's Fall detection, emergency SOS on board (without using the iPhone) and has the widest assortment of cases ever seen for an Apple Watch.

There's two brushed Titanium models to choose from, a ceramic model that comes in a brilliant white, and new Nike and Hermes collaboration.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with WatchOS 6 and will be available from $399 ($499 cellular models) when it's released Sept 20th in stores.

