Apple TV+ 'golden era' might be coming to an end

Apple TV+ has become a hit-making machine in recent years.

Releases including Ted Lasso, Masters of the Air, The Morning Show and Lady in the Lake have all confirmed the streamer's credibility where original content is concerned.

But that could all be about to change, after reports that the head honcho's over at AppleTV+ have ordered execs to curb the streamer's seemingly skyrocketing blockbuster budgets.

Despite Netflix ruling supreme where the quantity of titles are concerned, it's AppleTV+ that has proven to spend the big bucks on individual titles.

The streamer has reportedly now spent more than $20 billion on its roster of original TV and movie content - and it's time for a shake-up.



World War II epic Masters of the Air was undoubtedly the breakout star in Apple's library of original content, spending upwards of $250 million on the show.

It was the only Apple TV+ original title to rank on Nielsen’s list - documenting the most-streamed titles in the US.

However, despite that figure, Apple's content made up just 0.2% of TV viewing in the US last year.



In simple terms, Apple TV+ amasses less viewing time in one month than Netflix does in one day. Eeek.

According to news revealed by Bloomberg, Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, is pushing studio chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to rein in the mega-budgets currently attached to a number of original projects.

It's all in a bid to make its Apple TV Plus streaming business more sustainable.

And two big shows are set to be the first to tighten their belts, with upcoming hit releases Severance and Foundation the first to be squeezed.

Both science-fiction series have proven popular among AppleTV+ audiences, however, titles including Constellation, Mr. Corman, and High Desert have all faced the chop following a much-hyped launch.

Whatever the case, we'll be waiting for the new season of Severence with bated breath.