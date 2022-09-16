ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Andor first reactions are in: here's what the critics think of the gritty Star Wars series

The latest Star Wars series brings with it Rogue One-style drama.

Marc Chacksfield
16 September 2022

Andor, the latest Star Wars show, is set to arrive on Disney Plus 21 September but a lucky few have already gotten to see what all the fuss is about.

Based on events some years before Rogue One, Andor is created by Tony Gilroy, a director who was heavily involved with the rewrites and reshoots of Rogue One (and famously added that Darth Vader scene to the movie).

Andor once again stars Diego Luna in the titular role and the focus of the show is how he turns from soldier to rebel hero.

We already know that Andor is being treated differently to other Star Wars shows. For a start the series has 12 episodes, a third more than The Mandalorian (which clocks 8 a series).

With this in mind, Andor is a show that's going to take its time to tell its Star Wars tale and that comes across in the following reactions. What also comes across is that we haven't seen anything like this on the small screen before... in a good way.

Here are what critics are saying about the first three episodes of Andor...

Andor first reactions arrive: here's what critics think of the gritty Star Wars series


Obviously these are social reactions to Andor but they are overwhelmingly positive - full reviews will arrive soon.

