Amazon new Fire TVs use AI to create pictures for you

Amazon has revealed its new Fire TV range, which has Alexa and all of its smart TV goodies baked in.

While many will be familiar with Amazon’s FireTV Stick range, where you just plug and play, it has been rolling out a number of new TVs which have Alexa and the like built-in.

Its latest are its most impressive yet, with a range that will suit those looking for a second TV - all the way up to a Ultra HD option which allow you to run wild with your imagination and conjure up AI images to use when not watching things on it.

Want to more? Of course you do, so here are 5 things to know about Amazon’s latest Fire TVs...

1. These are actual TVs, none of that Stick stuff

Image Credit: Amazon

As mentioned, Amazon has been slowly but surely building a range of actual TVs with things like Alexa and Prime Video built-in and this new range reflects this.

In total, there are two new TV ranges: the budget-friendly Fire TV 2-Series and the nice and premium Fire TV 4-Series.

2. Amazon may have made the ultimate ‘second’ TV

Image Credit: Amazon

The Fire TV 2-Series is a budget-friendly as they come but Amazon hasn’t scrimped on the smarts. The TVs are available in 32” and 40” model sizes. The 32-inch is just 720p but the 40–inch offers Full 1080p HD resolution. Both options come in HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.

The key here, though, is price - they start from just £249.99 - and the fact that the TVs come with an Alexa-infused remote to quickly find the shows, films, and games. Streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and BBC iPlayer are also available from within the UI.

3. Amazon’s top TV range is all about quality

Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon has opted for a QLED panel for its 4K-toting TV range. This means that the set comes with things like adaptive brightness - good for those who screen is always in full glare of a window - full-array local dimming of up to 80 zones (depending on model size) and built-in support for HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Size-wise, these TVs come in: four sizes, 43”, 50”, 55“, and 65”. Price wise, these are decent, too - with them starting from £429.99.

4. The new range is all about turning your TV into art

Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon isn’t the first to do this - Samsung has a similar concept with its Frame TV - but it has equipped its top-end Fire TV with a gallery of images of paintings that you can have on in the background, when not watching something on the thing.

With no monthly subscription required, Amazon’s ‘Ambient Experience’ brings you free access to a growing collection of more than 1,700 gallery-quality photos and curated art pieces.

You can also learn more about the art collections by asking things like, “Alexa, who painted this?” or “Alexa, tell me more about this artwork.”

There are some motion backgrounds, too, but the most interesting thing about this is that it’s also using AI...

5. Amazon’s TVs are AI-equipped to turn your ideas into paintings

Image Credit: Amazon

That’s right, Amazon has jumped on the AI bandwagon with its new TVs, giving you the option to have AI-made paintings on your TV. You can ask Alexa to make a picture of the London skyline mixed with the Northern Lights and it will deliver just that. We know. as Amazon showed us a demo of just that.

While this does feel a touch gimmicky, it will be interesting to see how this concept develops.

Amazon’s new Fire TV range will be available in the UK from 12 April.