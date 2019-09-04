Amazon aims to set Fire to your living room with new TV and soundbar

Amazon has revealed a bevy of new products this week - all aimed at making your living room an Alexa-enabled place.

It's decided to redefine the idea of a smart TV by releasing its own set in the UK, a television that is completely voice enabled thanks to Alexa. Amazon isn't doing this alone - it's teamed up with JVC for the TV.

While JVC may not be the brand that jumps out of you when buying a TV set, there's a lot to like here. For a start, it's available in three models - 40”, 49” and 55” - and it supports fancy screen technology, such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

It's cheap, too - prices start from just £349, so Amazon really means business here when it comes to the budget side of the TV market. You will be able to buy it from Amazon and Currys PC World when it is finally released.

It may have a budget price, but features it is offering aren't budget. Having its FireTV OS built-in means you get the likes of live TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen, you get baked in Amazon Prime (if you pay for it) and all the TV, movies and music that offers - and Alexa means that for the most part, the experience will be hands free.

Fire TV Edition Soundbar



If that wasn't enough, it has teamed up with Anker and is releasing an Alexa-enable soundbar. According to Amazon, this is the first time the Fire TV experience is integrated directly into the soundbar system, "delivering a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and superior sound in a single device."

If you already have speakers lying around then you can add your Nebula Fire TV Edition soundbar to a multi-room music group in the Alexa mobile app, letting you stream from Amazon Music and others throughout all of your home.

You can pre-order this now for £179.99.

Faster Fire TV Cube





And finally, Alexa has also updated its fancy Fire TV Cube. This thing sits in your living room and does pretty much what an Alexa-enabled TV offers, except that also support HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

Amazon boasts that the new Fire TV Cube is "the fastest and most powerful Fire TV ever" - and all just £109.99.

If you are interested in the JVC Fire TV Edition Smart 4K HDR LED TV (wow, that's a mouthful), then you can register your interest below.

JVC Fire TV Edition Smart 4K HDR LED TV £349

