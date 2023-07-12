Amazing! This Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine is now 40% off
This deal lets you cut the faff, the the mess, and now the cost of great coffee too
Nespresso machines provide some of the best, most mess-free coffee to start your day, and the Krups Vertuo Pop is the most affordable we’ve found from this particular line.
It takes Nespresso’s next-generation Vertuo pods, which are lined with a barcode that tells the machine how to treat each particular blend.
As part of a promo on Nespresso’s end you can also claim 50 pods when buying this machine. It’s a package worth about £50/$50 on its own. Or you can think about it as all-but getting the Krups Vertuo Pop for free.
This Nespresso maker is the more style-led version of the popular Vertuo Next, a machine we reviewed way back in 2020 and found its coffee making “clocks in at just 26 seconds.” What more can you ask for when in a rush of a morning?
Amazon’s Prime Day deal for the Krups Vertuo Pop sees you snag 41% off the asking price. This brings the original £100 cost down to just £59, which counts as a steal in our book.
The Vertuo Pop is home to smaller machines than the rest of the Nespresso Vertuo line, including the 50% off Vertuo Next. At just 25cm tall and 13.6cm wide, this is no workspace-hogger.
As this is likely to be a mainstay of your kitchen, the look matters too. Amazon currently offers four colours of the Vertuo Plus for £59. These are Mango yellow, black white and a minty green. Here are the links you need.
- Check out your second option, the Nespresso Vertuo Next at 50% off!