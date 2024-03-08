All aboard! Jameson unveils St Patrick’s Day whiskey bus with Aisling Bea

St Patrick's Day is nearly upon us, bringing with it plenty of green, a host of limited-edition dram releases and, more importantly, a whiskey bus.

Yes, you read that correctly, this St Patrick's Day prepare to celebrate in style as Jameson unveils the ultimate mode of transport for dram fans.

Helmed by the Irish whiskey brand, this festive bus tour through east London is helmed by none other than brand ambassador Aisling Bea.

Irish whiskey plus great craic from one of the nation's best-loved comedians? Why not indeed.

The This Way Up star has long been an ambassador for Ireland's finest exports (and we consider Jameson one of them), but now Bea is poised to play her easiest role to-date - a spirited bus conductor.

The tour will set out from a secret location in east London and is set to stop at a host of prominent venues famed for their Irish tipples, taking in the delights of one of the most pub-heavy areas of the capital.

Getting a spot aboard is simple - but you've got to be quick!

Fans can sign up to a competition on Jameson’s website before March 8 (today), with 10 lucky winners chosen at random to partake in this delightful tour.

Kicking off with a thoroughly Irish introduction by Bea, the tour

Venues include but are not limited to Shoreditch's Swift bar (which serves up one of the most delicious Irish Coffees we've ever tasted), Irish staple The Auld Shillelagh in Stoke Newington and finishing up with a jolly ol' knees up in Boxpark Shoreditch for a Paddy’s Day party.

And if you're unlucky enough to miss out on a ticket, passers by will be able to get their hands on a whisky, ginger and lime cocktail to get into the 'spirit' of things this Paddy's day.

Or, you could always grab yourself a bottle of Jameson Cold Brew to recreate that Swift cocktail yourself at home.

Josh McCarthy, brand director for Jameson UK, said: “We’re proud to be launching our very own Jameson bus on such a big day for an Irish brand, and St. Patrick’s Day will always hold a special place in our hearts.

“The attention to detail inside the bus has to be seen to be believed.

"We can’t wait for as many people as possible to come and join us, raise a glass for the maiden voyage of our Jameson bus and keep their eyes peeled for the bus popping up around the UK in 2024 and beyond.”

Now, quick, get your name in the hat before it's too late!

