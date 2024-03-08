All aboard! Jameson unveils St Patrick’s Day whiskey bus with Aisling Bea
It quite literally is 'one for the road'
St Patrick's Day is nearly upon us, bringing with it plenty of green, a host of limited-edition dram releases and, more importantly, a whiskey bus.
Yes, you read that correctly, this St Patrick's Day prepare to celebrate in style as Jameson unveils the ultimate mode of transport for dram fans.
Helmed by the Irish whiskey brand, this festive bus tour through east London is helmed by none other than brand ambassador Aisling Bea.
Irish whiskey plus great craic from one of the nation's best-loved comedians? Why not indeed.
The This Way Up star has long been an ambassador for Ireland's finest exports (and we consider Jameson one of them), but now Bea is poised to play her easiest role to-date - a spirited bus conductor.
Kicking off with a thoroughly Irish introduction by Bea, the tour
Venues include but are not limited to Shoreditch's Swift bar (which serves up one of the most delicious Irish Coffees we've ever tasted), Irish staple The Auld Shillelagh in Stoke Newington and finishing up with a jolly ol' knees up in Boxpark Shoreditch for a Paddy’s Day party.
And if you're unlucky enough to miss out on a ticket, passers by will be able to get their hands on a whisky, ginger and lime cocktail to get into the 'spirit' of things this Paddy's day.
Or, you could always grab yourself a bottle of Jameson Cold Brew to recreate that Swift cocktail yourself at home.
Now, quick, get your name in the hat before it's too late!
Discover thebest whiskies taste tested by ShortList