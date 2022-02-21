Alien TV show confirmed as prequel - big surprises teased
More information revealed about the Ripley-less show.
Noah Hawley's much anticipated Alien TV show will be a prequel, according to its makers, and is set to come with some big surprises.
The Alien TV show is a big-budget small-screen adaptation of the Alien myth. Show runner Noah Hawley is no stranger to adapting movies for the small screen, having had huge success with his Fargo show. Now he is tackling Alien with a series that is set within the Alien universe but won't be using any characters that we are familiar with.
This is according to FX chief John Landgraf who was speaking at the Television Critics Association about the new Alien TV show. He notes that the setting is something we have yet to see in an Alien movie.
Brining something new
Previously, Noah Hawley had said about his take on Alien: "The Alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can’t contain it?' are more immediate."
Hawley is a busy man right now. Not only is he prepping the Alien show, a fifth season of Fargo has also been confirmed, with Hawley currently writing the scripts.
The new Alien TV show is set to land sometime in 2023.