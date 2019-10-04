Aldi’s Christmas hampers are back but you need to be quick

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of year, but being realistic, it’s also pretty stressful. Buying presents for distant family members and work colleagues can soon become overwhelming.

That’s where Aldi’s Christmas hampers come in. We reckon they’re the perfect gift for the in-laws and they start at a bargain price of £19.99.

There are 5 hampers to choose from and Aldi promises that they will “bring the best of the festive season to your door”.

The cheapest at £19.99 is called the Christmas Favourites Hamper is filled with sweet treats such as fudge, florentines, and nougat, as well as a bottle of Australian Shiraz.

On the other end of the scale, you have a whopper of a hamper which includes four bottles of drink - a vintage champagne, a sauvignon blanc, a merlot and an Argentinian red - sweet treats including mince pies and florentines, and a vintage Christmas pudding. All that and more comes in a cute wicker basket for £99.99.

There’s also a non-alcoholic option for those who don’t drink (or in case you fancy a day off from the Christmas boozing). For £24.99, the Festive Delights Hamper contains a bag of Columbian coffee, a salted caramel bombe and a selection of sweet and savoury treats.

The hampers are available to pre-order now , so don’t dilly-dally if you fancy buying one - they’re one of Aldi’s sell out products so we don’t reckon they’ll be around for long.

