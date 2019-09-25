You can now get candy cane flavoured gin

Summer has only technically just finished, which means one thing and one thing only: it's endless Christmas season! Shops have already started stocking up on their Christmas goodies, and it'll be no time at all before we start hearing those familiar jingles every time we turn on our tellies.

You might be rolling your eyes – wasn't it summer about thirteen minutes ago? But we can all agree that there's one area in which the ever-creeping festive celebrations are actually pretty good – the food and drink we'll all gorge ourselves on this Christmas.

Case in point: Aldi's candy cane flavoured gin.

Not only does the gin liqueur have a delicious candy cane flavour (think peppermint with hints of vanilla), but it also has a glittery sheen, making it perfect for cocktails over the Xmas period.

As you'd expect from Aldi, it's also pretty cheap – 50cl costs £9.99. Perfect for a treat for yourself or for a fun little stocking filler or Secret Santa gift. And whilst it might not set you back too much, the company has even won awards for its drinks at the Gin Masters Gold Awards, so you know you're in safe hands.

Bottles are available in store now, but you might have to hurry if you want to get your hands on one, as they're expected to sell out fast.

