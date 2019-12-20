Airbnb is letting you play barman in 'the world’s first self-catering pub'

For many, nothing sums up the joy of quality down-time quite like a leisurely pint in your local. So, when one Airbnb advert claimed it allowed guests to try their hand at being a pub landlord, it goes without saying that we were more than a little intrigued.

Described as ‘the world’s first self-catering pub’, Conroy’s Old Bar is as cosy as they come - and guests can even bring their own alcohol to tailor the stay to their personal taste.





Located in the quaint Irish village of Tipperary near the River Shannon, the rental property has been owned by Dave and Erron for the past 15 years. It also makes for the perfect weekend winter escape.





A must for beer enthusiasts and prospective landlords alike, Conroy’s is suitable for four guests (with two beds and one point five bathrooms) and makes for the ideal staycation or weekend getaway.





Sadly though, the bar no longer has an alcohol license which means it isn’t a fully stocked booze haven - thus the BYOB policy - with many referring to the property as ‘The Pub With No Beer’.









“We still use Conroy’s as our family home,” owner Dave told the Metro. “Enjoying the likes of family birthdays, Christmas, our granddaughter’s communion and our son’s wedding afters in Conroy’s all in the past year. So we only choose when to rent it to the public to fit around our family and visiting friends.”





Guests can rent the bolthole for a minimum of two nights at a time and enjoy the warmth of an open fire, traditional bar and comfy living room. The property also comes complete with mahogany counter tops, beer pumps and the old cellar/barrel store is now home to a super king-sized bed.





It goes without saying that the rental goes down a treat with tourists looking for a true slurp of Irish culture, surrounded by the scenic Irish countryside.





Interested? You can rent the quaint property for a mere £85 per night, so find out more about the property by taking a look at the listing here.



