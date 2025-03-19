Action legend Dolph Lundgren launches Hard Cut vodka brand

For many, Dolph Lundgren is an action hero known for roles in Rocky and The Expendables, among others. He even played He-Man in the 1987 film that is being rebooted. Now, the Swedish action star has decided to make the most of his master's in Chemical Engineering by developing Hard Cut vodka—see, it even takes Hollywood superstars years to make the most of their studies.

Dolph is just the latest in a long line of celebrities to turn their hand at developing booze, with The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney, and more already releasing incredibly successful alcohol brands. What’s interesting here, though is there aren’t too many celebs jumping on the vodka bandwagon.

Image Credit: Hard Cut Vodka

Dolph Lundgren, Founder and Chairman of Hard Cut Vodka, said “From earning my master’s in chemical engineering, to taking on Rocky on the big screen, I’ve always believed in pushing the limits, striving for the best in all I do,”

He added, “My wife, Emma, and I enjoy vodka on the rocks, and after trying dozens of brands, we decided we needed to create the perfect liquid for a vodka world gone soft. Enter Hard Cut Vodka.

According to the brand's description of its taste notes, Hard Cut Vodka is velvety and creamy smooth, with notes of green apple, fennel, roasted potato, and butterscotch. As Dolph has made clear, it’s best enjoyed on the rocks.

Unfortunately, this Vodka is only available in America, where it’s made. Hopefully, the Lundgren-backed booze will soon cross the pond so we can give it a go, too.

Hard Cut Vodka isn’t dear either, with the bottles selling for $29.99 for the 700ml whilst a litre bottle is available too. It can be purchased on Flaviar.com and will hit BevMo if you’re reading this stateside.

