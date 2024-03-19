Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly ‘offered 007 role’ as new James Bond

Rumours surrounding Daniel Craig's 007 replacement have officially reached fever pitch.

Following months of speculation and hundreds of A-list names being thrown into the ring, the role of James Bond has reportedly been offered to one rather notable actor.



The name is Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to reports surfacing in The Sun from a Bond insider, the 33-year-old Bullet Train and Avengers star has now officially been "offered" a 007 contract.

It also suggests the actor is “expected to accept the role” imminently.

Speculation has been rife in recent months following Daniel Craig's decision to stand down from the highly sought-after spy role, with ShortList even getting in on the future Bond action.

Publicly announcing his departure following the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die (2021), rumours circulating suggested that Taylor-Johnson was vying for the role against the likes of Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page and Henry Cavill.

It followed the news that Bond co-producer, Michael G Wilson, said he was planning to cast an actor in their 30s in the role, explaining: "Remember, Bond's already a veteran, he's had some experience – he's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak.

"He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off."

Now, it's reported the Kick-Ass actor has finally been offered the role following months of discussions with Bond creators Eon Productions.

If true, Taylor-Johnson will become the thirteenth incarnation of Bond across 28 movies making up the franchise.

According to The Sun, Eon Productions is expecting Taylor-Johnson to accept.

A source told the newspaper: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

With filming delayed as a result of last year's Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, filming for the latest Bond film is expected to get underway this year at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

The last instalment in the hit franchise, No Time To Die, saw Craig, 56, depart in a shocking Bond finale that appeared to show his character killed off.

As for how Taylor-Johnson's story arc will connect the two characters, only time will tell.