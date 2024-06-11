A Dram Good Dad? The Scotch Malt Whisky Society are here to save Father's Day

With Father's Day right around the corner, the frantic hunt is officially on for the perfect low-key yet entirely thoughtful present.

Enter this brand new drop from The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, with the dram connoisseurs serving up the ultimate in hassle-free presents ahead of the big day.

The society's monthly whisky subscription service Drop & Dram has garnered a loyal fan base in recent years, with June's box having a bit of a shake-up ahead of Father's Day.

Priced at £45 per month, it's ideal for those hoping to grow their knowledge of Scotch whisky, as well as expanding their horizons with something a little different.

This month, in honour of dads everywhere, A Dram Good Dad box is replacing their usual whisky tasting pack.

One thing that remains the same, however, is the delectable drams on offer, with three tasty 50ml miniature bottles contained within every box.

And it gets better, with the bottles adorned with some of the most intriguing whisky names we've so far come across, just like this month's 'Push Pineapple Shake a Bee'.



Yup, Agadoo is most definitely on the menu.





For those new to the concept, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is made up of more than 41,000 members who love nothing more than discovering a new release or appreciating a good dram.

The Society specialises in bottling rare ‘single cask’ single malt Scotch whisky, which in its simplest terms means its ultra 'pure'.

The whisky is bottled straight from casks without being diluted or having artificial colourings or flavourings added.

But fret not, if signing up to to a monthly subscription is bringing out the commitment-phobe in you, then listen up.



For this special release, dram fans can sign up to purchase a single Father's Day box for a rather reasonable £39, while existing society members can nab the special edition for £35.



Now, we get that its a bittersweet day for some, so whether you're raising a glass to the past, celebrating the present or are nervously anticipating the future with a dad-to-be, it's all about savouring the moment.



And to those who usually find themselves stumped for a present, then this doorstep drop is most definitely for you.

