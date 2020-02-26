50 coolest album covers: the best album covers of all time

The rise of digital music threatens one of the greatest canvasses of art seen in the 20th Century - the record sleeve. Originally just a protective cover for the fragile crackly goods beneath, it soon evolved into a space for artistic expression in its own right, very often becoming as important as the music itself.

Sometimes, even more so: legend has it that the cover of New Order's Blue Monday was so expensive to make that their label lost money on every copy sold.

We've picked 50 of the coolest album designs ever created. Get these up on your wall as well as on your turntable. We want to know which you think is the ultimate album cover, so upvote your favourite designs.

Think we've missed out a stone cold classic? Let us know at the bottom of this epic album cover round-up.

