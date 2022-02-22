Best final lines In movies - 50 great movie quotes
Saving the best for last... now, this is how you end a movie.
Starting a script is a hard task but finding just the right line to end things on can be just as tough. But get it right, as this best final lines in movies list proves, then you can turn a great movie into a classic.
Great final lines are key: while your audience may have started watching with a feeling of expectancy and excitement, chances are that come the conclusion, their eyes may be falling deeper into the destructive world of sleep.
Now's the time to fuel their dreams/nightmares with a catchy one-liner.
We've assembled 50 of the best here but would like to hear if you think we've missed any out. Comments are at the bottom.
Best closing lines in movies
1. Psycho
"I'm not even gonna swat that fly. I hope they are watching. They'll see. They'll see and they'll know and they'll say, 'Why, she wouldn't even harm a fly'..."
Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins)
2. Some Like It Hot
"Well, nobody's perfect."
Osgood Fielding III (Joe E Brown)
3. Fight Club
"You met me at a very strange time in my life."
The Narrator (Edward Norton)
4. Casablanca
"Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
Rick (Humphrey Bogart)
5. Back To The Future
"Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!"
Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd)
6. Memento
"Now, where was I?"
Leonard (Guy Pearce)
7. The Matrix
"Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you."
Neo (Keanu Reeves)
8. Seven
"Ernest Hemingway once wrote, "The world is a fine place and worth fighting for." I agree with the second part."
William Somerset (Morgan Freeman)
9. Alien
"This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off."
Ripley (Sigourney Weaver)
10. The Dark Knight
"We will hunt him down because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A dark knight..."
Lt. James Gordon (Gary Oldman)
11. The Thing
"Why don't we just wait here for a little while... see what happens..."
MacReady (Kurt Russell)
12. The Italian Job
"Hang on, lads; I've got a great idea."
Charlie Croker (Michael Caine)
13. Planet Of The Apes
"You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!"
George Taylor (Charlton Heston)
14. The Usual Suspects
"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist. And like that... he is gone."
Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey)
15. Raging Bull
"I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss... I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss, I'm da boss."
Jake La Motta (Robert De Niro)
16. Toy Story 3
"So long... partner."
Woody (Tom Hanks)
17. The Silence Of The Lambs
"I do wish we could chat longer, but I'm having an old friend for dinner..."
Hannibal Lector (Anthony Hopkins)
18. A Clockwork Orange
"I was cured all right!"
Alex (Malcolm McDowell)
19. Apocalypse Now
"The horror, the horror..."
Colonel Walter E. Kurtz (Marlon Brando)
20. Cape Fear
"Still, things won't ever be the way they were before he came. But that's alright because if you hang onto the past you die a little every day. And for myself, I know I'd rather live."
Danielle Bowden (Juliette Lewis)
21. L.A. Confidential
"Some men get the world. Others get ex-hookers and a trip to Arizona."
Lynn Bracken (Kim Basinger)
22. E.T.
"I'll be right here..."
E.T. (E.T.)
23. Inglourious Basterds
"You know somethin', Utivich? I think this just might be my masterpiece."
Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt)
24. Iron Man
"The truth is...I am Iron Man."
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr)
25. Scarface
"Go ahead! I take your fucking bullets! You think you kill me with bullets? I take your fucing bullets! Go ahead!"
Tony Montana (Al Pacino)
26. Chinatown
"Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown.
Lawrence Walsh (Joe Mantell),
27. Terminator 2: Judgment Day
"The unknown future rolls toward us. I face it, for the first time, with a sense of hope. Because if a machine, a Terminator, can learn the value of human life, maybe we can too."
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton)
28. Shallow Grave
"Oh yes, I believe in friends. I believe we need them, but if one day you find that you just can't trust them anymore then what then? What then?"
David Stephens (Christopher Eccleston)
29. Spider-Man
"This is my gift, my curse. Who am I? I'm Spider-man."
Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire)
30. Schindler's List
"Heil Hitler."
Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes)
31. Avengers: Infinity War
"Oh, God."
Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans)
32. The Ring
"What about the person we show it to? What's happens to them?"
Aidan Keller (David Dorfman)
33. Rocky Balboa
"Yo, Adrian, we did it. We did it."
Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone)
34. Magnum Force
"A man’s got to know his limitations."
Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood)
35. Casino Royale
"The name's Bond. James Bond."
James Bond (Daniel Craig)
36. Road To Perdition
"When people ask me if Michael Sullivan was a good man, or if there was just no good in him at all, I always give the same answer. I just tell them, he was my father."
Frank Sullivan Jr (Tyler Hoechlin)
37. Gandhi
"There have been tyrants and murderers and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall. Think of it. Always."
Mahatma Gandhi (Ben Kingsley)
38. Stand By Me
“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?”
The Write (Richard Dreyfuss)
39. King Kong
"Oh, no! It wasn't the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast."
Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong)
40. Before Sunset
"Baby, you are gonna miss that plane."
Celine (Julie Delpy)
41. Kill Bill: Volume One
"One more thing, Sofie... is she aware her daughter is still alive?"
Bill (David Carradine)
42. Shutter Island
"This place makes me wonder... Which would be worse, to live as a monster, or to die as a good man?"
Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio)
43. Goodfellas
"Right after I got here, I ordered some spaghetti with marinara sauce and I got egg noodles and ketchup. I'm an average nobody. I get to live the rest of my life like a schnook."
Henry Hill (Ray Liotta)
44. Babe
"That'll do, Pig. That'll do."
Farmer Hoggett (James Cromwell)
45. Black Swan
"I was perfect."
Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman)
46. Gone With The Wind
"After all, tomorrow is another day."
Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh)
47. Army of Darkness
"Hail to the king, baby."
Ash (Brce Campbell)
48. Ferris Bueller's Day Off
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once and a while you might miss it.”
Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick)
49. The Truman Show
"In case I don't see you, good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight.”
Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey)
50. The Wizard Of Oz
“There’s no place like home!”
Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland)
- The best opening lines in movies, revealed.