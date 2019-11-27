40% off the Samsung Galaxy S10e is the best Black Friday phone deal yet

Sound the deal alarm. We just found the best phone bargain of Black Friday 2019 so far.
Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S10e for just £399, 40% off its original £669. You have to get the phone in Prism Green to see this price. For reasons unknown the others cost £100 more.
So, what’s special about the Samsung Galaxy S10e? It’s the lower-cost alternative to the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, but is not some cheap and tatty version.
It still has a glass back and aluminium sides. You get the same high-end processor, two brilliant rear cameras and 128GB storage.
Where’s the catch? At £399 there isn’t one. The front isn’t curved like a Galaxy S10, which we don’t really miss, and there’s no zoom camera on the back, which we do miss. However, this is otherwise a phone that can go head-to-head with any phone out there and come away without looking like a bad buy.
It’s dead easy to live with too. The 5.8-inch screen means the Galaxy S10e is not too large, it’s water resistant and even supports wireless charging.
We picked out the best Black Friday deals from every category