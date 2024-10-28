28 Years Later details revealed by star

Ralph Fiennes has revealed new details about the upcoming 28 Years Later zombie movie in a recent interview.

Fiennes says you can look forwards not just to one new film in the 28 Days Later universe, but three.

“It’s three films, of which two have been shot,” Fiennes told IndieWire.

He also offered up a synopsis of the story. You might want to miss the following quotes if you're spoiler-averse.

“Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centres on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother,” says Fiennes.

“He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

28 Years Later will arrive almost 20 years after the last film in this series, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, assuming it manages to stick to its proposed 2025 release date.

Original director Danny Boyle returns to the driving seat for 28 Years Later, although he will not direct all three of the upcoming movies.

Earlier this year we heard Nia DaCosta was in line to direct the second, which has a working title of 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. She directed Marvels, generally considered a misfire, but also made the surprisingly good Candyman remake from 2021.

Boyle’s 28 Years Later made headlines in September when it was announced parts of the film were shot using an iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As production shots revealed, though, the phone’s own video chops were augmented with a great big PanaVision lens. Boyle wasn't just running around the set with an iPhone like an over-caffeinated influencer.

28 Years Later is currently due to reach cinemas on June 20, 2025. The second part, The Bone Temple, does not have a release date at present.

