28% off! Huge Vodafone Superfast Fibre 2 broadband deal ends soon

If your Netflix streams look like a potato and your Spotify keeps on stuttering through your favourite Taylor Swift song, then you need better broadband. But better nearly always means pricey.

Well, not with this current Vodafone deal which is close to running out. The telco giant currently has a cracking deal on at the moment that is set to run out 20 September.

You can get Vodafone's fastest fibre broadband (Vodafone Superfast Fibre 2 ) for the price of the standard speed (Superfast 1).

That equates to: 63Mbps home internet for just £23 a month (was £32 a month, so that's 28% off). And if you are a Vodafone mobile customers then you get even more of a discount.

If you think that 63Mbps is just the dream and you will never get those speeds, then fair enough - but Vodafone is putting a 'money where its mouth is' guarantee that means if you don't get at least 55 Mbps minimum download speed, you'll get your money back. There's obviously T&Cs to this but that's a decent offer.

The deal also offers unlimited broadband usage, for this you need to take out an 18-months minimum term for the broadband.

Although you may not equate Vodafone with broadband, it won a uSwitch award for its services in 2019.

