2025 Oscar nominations announced: Emilia Pérez leads the pack, The Brutalist and Wicked not far behind

Daring crime musical becomes the most nominated foreign language film ever.

Gerald Lynch
23 January 2025

Roll out the red carpet — it’s almost time to celebrate the best-of-the-best in cinema from the past 12 months. The 2025 Oscar nominations have been revealed, and give a great glimpse of which films are likely to win big on the most important night in Hollywood.

What’s leading the charge then? Emilia Pérez is out in front with a whopping 13 nominations, including top gongs like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. It’s a daring musical-crime film, focussing on a cartel boss looking to transition into living life as a woman. 13 nominations already makes it a record breaker of sorts — it’s the most a film not in English has ever picked up.

Not far behind it are box-office-busting Wizard of Oz musical Wicked, and postwar drama The Brutalist, each with ten nominations. They’re followed by papal drama Conclave and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which get 8 nominations each.

Here’s the complete list of nominated films. Which would you like to see take home an award?

Oscar 2025 Nominations

Best Picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Director

  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
  • James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Animated Feature Film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir Of A Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Music (Original Score)

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

  • El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
  • The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
  • Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
  • Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
  • Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Film Editing

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Documentary Feature Film

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
  • Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

  • Death By Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments Of A Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl In The Orchestra

International Feature Film

  • I’m Still Here (Brazil)
  • The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)
  • Emilia Pérez (France)
  • The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)
  • Flow (Latvia)

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Visual Effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
  • Wicked

Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Animated Short Film

  • Beautiful Men
  • In The Shadow Of The Cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander To Wonder
  • Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’m Not A Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Sound

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

