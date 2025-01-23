2025 Oscar nominations announced: Emilia Pérez leads the pack, The Brutalist and Wicked not far behind

Roll out the red carpet — it’s almost time to celebrate the best-of-the-best in cinema from the past 12 months. The 2025 Oscar nominations have been revealed, and give a great glimpse of which films are likely to win big on the most important night in Hollywood.

What’s leading the charge then? Emilia Pérez is out in front with a whopping 13 nominations, including top gongs like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. It’s a daring musical-crime film, focussing on a cartel boss looking to transition into living life as a woman. 13 nominations already makes it a record breaker of sorts — it’s the most a film not in English has ever picked up.

Not far behind it are box-office-busting Wizard of Oz musical Wicked, and postwar drama The Brutalist, each with ten nominations. They’re followed by papal drama Conclave and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which get 8 nominations each.

Here’s the complete list of nominated films. Which would you like to see take home an award?

Oscar 2025 Nominations

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments Of A Beating Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander To Wonder

Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Sound