2025 Oscar nominations announced: Emilia Pérez leads the pack, The Brutalist and Wicked not far behind
Daring crime musical becomes the most nominated foreign language film ever.
Roll out the red carpet — it’s almost time to celebrate the best-of-the-best in cinema from the past 12 months. The 2025 Oscar nominations have been revealed, and give a great glimpse of which films are likely to win big on the most important night in Hollywood.
What’s leading the charge then? Emilia Pérez is out in front with a whopping 13 nominations, including top gongs like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. It’s a daring musical-crime film, focussing on a cartel boss looking to transition into living life as a woman. 13 nominations already makes it a record breaker of sorts — it’s the most a film not in English has ever picked up.
Not far behind it are box-office-busting Wizard of Oz musical Wicked, and postwar drama The Brutalist, each with ten nominations. They’re followed by papal drama Conclave and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which get 8 nominations each.
Here’s the complete list of nominated films. Which would you like to see take home an award?
Oscar 2025 Nominations
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Music (Original Score)
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
- El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
- The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
- Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
- Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
- Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Film Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
- Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments Of A Beating Heart
- The Only Girl In The Orchestra
International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Latvia)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Wicked
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In The Shadow Of The Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander To Wonder
- Yuck!
Live-Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not A Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot