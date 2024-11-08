2024 Christmas movies — what's coming to cinemas and streaming?

Where are all the Christmas movies at? Once the stuff of an assured healthy box office, most of the Christmas movies released each year are now to be found on streaming services rather than in cinemas.

We’ve dug through the release schedules to see what new films are coming out for Christmas 2024, so you’re not only left with Scrooged and the Jim Carrey version of A Christmas Carol yet again.

Be warned: Netflix does like to lay on the sloppy romance films pretty thick in this season. And we haven’t shied away from including those too.

Below you’ll find Christmas picks for the cinema, for Prime Video (including US picks), NOW, Disney Plus and Netflix.

In cinemas

Red One

What is it? Santa has been kidnapped. The Rock and Chris Evans, playing a bounty hunter, have to team up to get him back and save Christmas. Live action.

When? Now

The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa’s Sleigh

What is it? An animated movie. A young reindeer called Niko has to find Santa’s lost sleigh, and has an epic adventure on the way back. This one is for younger children.

When? November 22

On Disney Plus

An Almost Christmas Story

What is it? A stop motion style animation. An owl ends up in a tree taken to New York to become part of the city’s decorations. In trying to escape the city, he meets a young boy. They have an adventure. Has a high profile voice cast, and is just 21 minutes long.

When? November 15

On NOW

Thanksgiving



What is it? An anti-consumerist horror film from Eli Roth, in which a killer goes on a rampage following a massacre during a Black Friday sale. Was originally in cinemas in 2023, now on streaming.

When? November 24

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

What is it? A musical animation in which Santa visits Lewis Carrol’s Wonderland. Stars Gerard Butler as Saint Nick and Emilia Clarke as the Queen of Hearts. Features songs by Guy Chambers.

When? November 10 (Nov 15 for Prime Video US)

On Netflix

That Christmas

What is it? Brian Cox stars as Santa in this film, written by rom com icon Richard Curtis. A town is cut off by a blizzard. Expect heart-warming stuff.

When? December 4

Meet Me Next Christmas

What is it? A woman and a man meet, and say they’ll get together a year later at a concert if they are single. But when it comes around, she finds the concert is sold out. Oh dear. Romcom fare.

When? Now (November 6)

Hot Frosty



What is it? A snowman comes to life, as a white guy with a six pack. He ends up staying with Kathy, and a romance ensues. Questionable reviews expected.

When? 13 November

The Merry Gentlemen

What is it? A woman arranges a male stripper, OK "dance revue", show in order to save her parents’ venue. A low rent take on Magic Mike?

When? November 20

Our Little Secret

What is it? Lindsey Lohan stars as Avery. She goes to spend Christmas with her partner’s family only to discover her ex of 10 years prior is there, as the boyfriend of her partner’s sibling.

When? November 27

The Snow Sister

What is it? A Norwegian film, based on a popular Norwegian book. Family issues mean Julian’s Christmas is a sad one, but it turns around when he meets Hedvig.

When? November 29