13 Star Wars Celebration announcements: Andor S2, Starfighter, LEGO and more

Star Wars Celebration 2025 has just wrapped up in Japan. The show told us about just about everything going on in the world of Star Wars right now. And while a lot of recent Star Wars news has dealt with movies getting canned or delayed, we’re not short of incoming Star Wars content.



There’s absolutely loads of the stuff. From renewed TV shows, VR experiences, LEGO and video games, Star Wars fans will have plenty to feast on.

And, yep, there’s even some good news about Star Wars movies for once.

We’ve split the announcements into categories, from Toys to TV shows. Let’s dig in.

Star Wars Toys & Games

Star Wars: Zero Company

Star Wars: Zero Company is a video game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC in 2026. While the initial teaser is 90% cinematic, we do get a glimpse at the gameplay at the end. It’s a turn-based strategy game that looks a lot like XCOM in action. Sure enough, developer Bit Reactor says some of its staff worked on that series in the past.

Fortnite x Star Wars: Galatic Battle

Fortnite and Star Wars are back for another epic collab. Galactic Battle arrives on May 2. It’s part of the Battle Royale section of the game and will break up into five chapters heading into June, starting with Imperial Takeover on May 2, and finishing up with Death Star Sabotage on June 7.

New Hasbro toys

Habro has unveiled 14 new action figures from the Star Wars universe, primarily from the company’s Black and Vintage series. There’s a great-looking Black series Han Solo, a deeper cut in the Vintage Collection’s Cobb Vanth. And a big old fluffy Batha with rider up top.

LEGO K-2SO Security Droid

At Star Wars Celebration Japan there was a 1:1 life-size K-2SO LEGO bot, made of more than 50,000 bricks. But you’ve missed that. Instead you can pick up a new 845-piece kit, out in August. He’s 16 inches tall and has pose-able arms. Thanks to K-2SO’s spindly limbs this set has great presence for its brick count.

Monopoly Go - Star Wars

Star Wars is coming to Monopoly Go on May 1. Fan of the physical card game? The bad news is this collaboration is about the mobile phone game. It will see classic characters and ephemera come to the game, including Han Solo, Yoda and R2-D2. Check in before July 2 if you’re interested, as that’s when this crossover event ends.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory (VR)

A must-try for Meta Quest owners, Beyond Victory is a “mixed reality playset” for the VR headset from the same Industrial Light & Magic team that made Vader Immortal, released back in 2019. It goes big on pod racing, but in at least one of the three game modes you experience it on a mixed reality “holotable” rather than in a classic racing game view.

Star Wars movies





Star Wars: Starfighter (with Ryan Gosling)

Shawn Levy’s long-discussed Star Wars film project finally has some firm details. It’s called Star Wars: Starfighter, and is planned for release on May 28, 2027. Ryan Gosling will star, and the action takes place just a few years after the events of The Last Jedi. This film will feature new characters, though, rather than being a direct continuation of the Skywalker saga.

Taika Waititi film writer confirmed

A Star Wars film from Taika Waititi is still in the works, if not expected any time soon. Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy did, however, tell us Tony McNamara is working on the script. He wrote The Favourite and Poor Things, after a couple of decades predominantly writing for TV.

Star Wars TV news

Star Wars Visions: Volume 3



The third season of Visions was confirmed in late 2024. We now know when it’s coming out, October 29. The third collection of shorts will feature nine episodes, and among them are four sequels to previous shorts.

Ahsoka season 2 details confirmed



The second season of Ahsoka was confirmed in early 2024 but we’ve now heard more details. It will feature Hayden Christensen, for one, while an early trailer gave us a first look at one of the show’s villains.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord





A new animated series is coming in 2026, one focused on Darth Maul. Sam Witwer will return to play the Sith Lord, set in the events after The Clone Wars. A brief teaser shown to in-person attendees of the announcement suggests it will feature Marrok, seen in Ahsoka.

The Ninth Jedi

This is a spin-off from a Vision series short, the fifth episode of the first season of that show. It sees Kara and Juro on the run from the empire. As far back as 2021, when it was first broadcast, this episode was talked about as a “pilot” episode for a full series. And, hey, it’s finally happening.

Andor season 2 final teaser

With just days to go until Andor season 2 is out, the final trailer has been released. The first three episodes land on April 23 in the UK. But we’ll have a little while to wait until all are released. Thankfully we’re not getting a one-a-week drip-feed this time, with the final trio of eps due on May 13.



