13 huge shows are about to land on Netflix

Netflix is adding 13 huge shows to its roster of titles.

In a move that sees AMC Networks join forces with the streaming giant, the newly inked deal will see past series of some pretty huge shows made available on the streamer.

Aiming to capitalise off the “Netflix Effect”, the new deal sees AMC serve up a host of hit shows off the back of the colossal success of it's previous offerings, including Breaking Bad.

Yes, that's right, you'll be able to get your hands on The Walking Dead alongside your fix of Jessie and Walt on the platform from as early as August.

According to AMC, the deal will see a “curated selection” of shows released onto the streamer over the next 12 months.

AMC has licensed shows to Netflix before, with the aforementioned hit titles landing alongside Mad Men and Halt and Catch Fire.

Most of the shows will launch on Netflix on August 19, with two other huge shows becoming available during the first few months of 2025.

As part of the first drop of shows, Augusts additions are set to include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season one, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season one, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season one and Monsieur Spade season one.

Not to mention A Discovery of Witches (seasons one to three), Dark Winds (seasons one and two), Fear the Walking Dead (seasons one to eight), Gangs of London (seasons one and two) and Into the Badlands (seasons one to three).

Oh, and then there's seasons one and two of Kevin Can F*** Himself, Preacher (seasons one through four), That Dirty Black Bag season one and, of course, The Terror season one.

Hang on while we catch our breath.



Not only that, but two further Walking Dead instalments are set to drop in January, with he Walking Dead: Dead City season one and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live landing on the streamer on January 19, 2025.

“This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented," Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Networks, said in a statement.

"These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms.

“We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem.”

Well then, bring on August.