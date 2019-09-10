Best PS4 controller 2019: ultimate DualShock 4 beaters

The DualShock 4 isn't good enough for you then? We're huge fans of the official PS4 controller, but even we have to admit there are some reasons to look elsewhere for the best PS4 controller.

For a start, there's no official Elite controller like the Xbox One's, but other companies do make pads with extra buttons and customisable features.

UPDATE: Turns out that we have all been calling the X on the PlayStation Controller wrong. Sony has revealed that the official name for the X is the cross. Yep, not an 'ex' as first thought but a cross. Yeah, yeah, you can say that you always knew that but no one will believe you, I'm afraid.

Or perhaps you just want one with a design closer to the Xbox gamepad design, or a controller the kids can use without struggling to reach the buttons.

Here are some of the best PS4 pads you'll find.

Best PS4 controller 1 . Sony DualShock 4 Blue Camouflage £49.99 View now at Amazon If you only want a non-standard controller because standard DualShock 4s are a bit boring, don't forget sone of Sony's more out-there finishes. Blue Camouflage is our favourite today. But that opinion changes more-or-less daily. You might want to consider the Amazon exclusive Copper DualShock 4, or even one of the soft-touch DualShock 4s for added comfort. 2 . Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick £130 View now at Amazon How about something completely different? There are loads of fight sticks available for PS4. They emulate the buttons and sticks of an arcade cabinet, and range from controllers that cost about as much as a standard PS4 pad to painfully expensive custom jobs. The Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa sits in a comfy middle-ground. It has ultra-high quality buttons and a reliable stick, but doesn't cost as much as the console itself. Phew. 3 . Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro £142.99 View now at Amazon This is the very latest "pro" PS4 pad. It can be used wired or wirelessly, and unlike a lot of third-party wireless pads it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are added customisable buttons on the back, switchable weights in the controller stems and tweak-able analogue sticks. This pad is also closer to the Xbox One's in shape and ergonomics, which some may find comfier than a DualShock 4. 4 . Razer Raiju Ultimate 2019 £199.99 View now at Amazon The Razer Raiju was one of the early ultra-high quality third-party PS4 pads. Razer has now updated it for 2019. And it has two key appeals. First, the shape is closer to an Xbox One pad's than that of the DualShock 4. The buttons also use mechanical triggers, which gives you a much more precise and click feel (and sound) than a DualShock 4. The controls are super-sensitive, which may not appeal to everyone. But few casual gamers will want to spend this much on a pad anyway. Right? 5 . Oc Gaming PS4 Dualshock £79.99 View now at Amazon OC Gaming's PS4 controller may raise a few eyebrows. It looks just like a normal DualShock 4, so why would you spend more on one? This one is all about the finish. OC Gaming's pads have a soft touch rubberised finish for a stroke-able feel. Its controllers also come in a huge range of colours, including "Chameleon". This dynamic finish appears to change you turn the pad around. Dead flash. 6 . Scuf Impact £124.99 View now at Scuf Gaming The Scuf Impact is a high-end controller that takes the DualShock 4, bulks it up just slightly and adds masses of customisation and four rear paddle controls. These paddles let you effectively press the face buttons without taking your thumbs off the analogue sticks. You can switch the shoulder buttons up for hair triggers too, for an even quicker response in fast-faced first-person shooter titles.

7 . Hori Fighting Commander 4 £36.53 View now at Amazon Hey, that looks a bit like a Sega Mega Drive pad. The Hori Fighting Commander 4 is, no prizes to guessing here, made for fighting games like Street Fighter V. Erogonomics, speed and simplicity are the focuses here. This is a pad made for performance, and there's a Turbo-press mode if you want to take that up a level. This is a wired pad, with no analogue sticks or vibration motors. You can't play all games with this Hori, but it's a beast for classic fighters.

8 . Hori Gamepad Mini £24.99 View now at Amazon Consider a Hori Gamepad Mini if you don't trust kids, compete with snotty hands and lack of respect for anything you own, with your DualShock 4 pads. It's around half the price of Sony's own pad, and smaller too. You get all the basic controls of the standard PS4 pad, but none of the frills. There's no wireless, no motion controls or light bar, no vibration feedback or touchpad. However, it'll still control almost all games, and feels solid for a lower-cost third-party pad.