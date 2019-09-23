Best instant camera 2019: the best digital and analog options

Instant cameras have made a revival, and it is pretty clear why. There is something joyful about seeing your photos print seconds after you take them. It's immediate satisfaction. Use one of the best instant cameras around and the experience is even better.

They are nostgalgia-packed too. Some look almost identical to 1970s models. And they force you not to take your photos too seriously. Blurry, overexposed images are part of the style.

UPDATE: It’s not possible to carry your instant camera everywhere, just in case you need to take a snap so Polaroid has created its own ‘dark room’ so that you can print your own smartphone images onto film, so that you can have it as Polaroid instant print just like your others. With the Polaroid Lab, you simply chose the photo you want (from the Polaroid Originals app), place your phone facing down, press the red button, and then with some Polaroid wizardry (and light, mirrors etc) it turns the digital image into a Polaroid image. It will be on sale next month for £120.



Digital instant cameras bypass some of this charm by letting you pick which photos to print, though it does save on paper. And let’s be honest, instant film and photo paper is not cheap. Each sheet can cost anything from £50p to £2.00.

So how do you know which one is best? It largely depends on what you’re willing to spend, and whether you want the nostalgic feeling of film, or just something a bit more fun.

