Best gifts for cat lovers: brilliant cat gifts revealed

If someone in your life is a big fan of cats (not a big-cat fan), then buying for them just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this best gifts for cat lovers' guide.





Of course, you could get them something for their kitty – a scratching pole, cat treats or a ball with a bell in it. Or you could get them something a bit zany and over the top that only a true cat lover will appreciate.





Whether they’re a Game of Thrones fan who needs cuddles after the end of season eight, a tea or coffee drinker after some help with passive aggressiveness in the workplace, or a board game enthusiast always in the mood to get their game on, we’ve got a treat for you… or them; definitely them.





Prices range from under £10 to just over £35, so none of these gifts will break the bank





Here are some cat-themed gift ideas that will get your friends and family into a feline frenzy.







Best gifts for cat lovers 1 . Adicreat 3D Printed Funny Tank Tops £9.99 View now at Amazon Calling all body positive cat lovers. If you’re a fan of skin-tight tops, fire breathing dinosaurs and can’t get enough of magical pussy cats, then your passions have collided in this Adicreat 3D Printed tank top. To say it’s attention-grabbing doesn’t do it justice. We’re talking an intergalactic backdrop, T Rexs and kittens uniting in an epic battle of unlikely coalitions, and a random school of goldfish flying up your rib cage - feline fantasy meets fabric. Pick one up from £11.99 and stand out from the crowd today. 2 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Fluff you cat mug £7.99 View now at Amazon This isn't the only mug in our list but it's the most office appropriate. When deadlines are piling up, idle chatter is on the rise and aggression is out of the question, a bit of passive aggression could be just the ticket. A fingernail clink of this mug with a well-placed glance at a colleague who's taking the biscuit, and they should get the picture without taking offence - nothing like an illustrated cat to defuse the tension. 2 1 Thanks for voting 3 . Ceramic Kitten Surprise Mug (cup) £7.99 View now at Amazon As for the mug to get that colleague you actually like, this one is a heart-melting surprise waiting to happen with every brew. Strictly speaking, it's more of a cup than a mug given its small size, so it might not be ideal for thirsty coffee lovers. That said, thanks to an adorable ceramic kitten at the bottom, every cup of tea or coffee going forward will end on a cat-tastic high. 1 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Cat Opoly £29.38 View now at Amazon If you think you already know exactly what this is, chances are, you probably do. This unofficial copycat takes our favourite property-based boardgame and swaps out streets for cat breeds, ‘Free Parking’ for catnip and the traditional metal pieces for cat-themed items like catnip treats and a ball of wool. Costing £36.99 and having received great user reviews, if anything was going to bring a cat-loving family together, it would be Cat Opoly. 1 0 Thanks for voting 5 . The Winsterch Cuddly Plush Cat £16.99 View now at Amazon There are few things in life more heartbreaking than a cat lover without a cat, so if you know a wannabe pet owner who needs some love, our recommendation would be some low maintenance fluff. The Winsterch Cuddly Plush Cat is a big, huggable toy that comes in two sizes, 30cm and 50cm. Starting at £16.99, it’s significantly cheaper than a real deal, is perfect for kids and big kids alike, and can be had in black and grey versions. 2 1 Thanks for voting 6 . Mother of Cats £16.49 View now at Amazon Game of Thrones may be over, but that doesn’t mean it can’t live on in your wardrobes in the form of this Mother of Cats t-shirt. It packs a beautiful kitty Khaleesi crest on the front, paying tribute to mothers of kittens and feeders of cats everywhere. Available in a range of colours and sizes, each with ornate floral patterning, this gift is machine washable and will set you back £15.99. 1 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Sorry, I'm playing with my cat - T-shirt £8.99 View now at Amazon If you have a cat, you’ll know the feeling: it's time to leave the house when all you want to do is stay in, your cat looks at you longingly, begging you to stay, maybe even throwing the odd meow and purr your way to convince you. Maybe it’s time to start encouraging giving in to this temptation, relaxation and cat time. Gift a friend or loved one with this t-shirt, and they can set their sights on an evening of indulgence and cosying up to their kitty. 0 1 Thanks for voting 8 . Cat bingo £15.96 View now at Amazon What do games and cats have in common? They’re both a lot of fun. That’s why when we found out Cat Bingo existed, it just made sense. With no less than 64 breeds, this multiplayer game sees participants mark the breed called off on their card, and when all their cats have been called … “BINGO!”. They’ll learn breed names, colourings and characteristics, combining education with a love of all things feline. 0 1 Thanks for voting View More