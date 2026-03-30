O2 is doing another huge giveaway – including 50,000 free Greggs breakfasts

Not many things can make your morning better more than a cheeky Greggs. It’s the breakfast gang that launched a thousand commutes and made your coworkers 20% less grumpy. Mobile network O2 must be all-too-aware of the Greggs effect too, and is offering thousands of free breakfasts from the bakery chain to boost mornings, with plenty of other treats up for grabs too.

As part of Priority – O2’s customer membership programme – the mobile network will be treating its customers with 50,000 free Greggs Breakfast Baguettes, £10,000 cash prizes, VIP theatre tickets and plenty more rewards and experiences.

The service doesn’t come with any additional fees to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers, and in 2025 it dishes out more than 8 million rewards – sort of like a corporate santa.

Essentially, the team is rewarding loyalty, rather than focusing solely on new gimmicks and discounts to draw in new customers. From today (Friday 27th), as well as five £10,000 cash prizes, the Priority rewards include a Caribbean escape for the whole family, VIP tickets to Hercules the musical, free Cadbury mini eggs from TGJones and discounts at Popeyes.

According to the team at O2, the scheme is about how they “show up for [their] customers and put them first… Priority is all about giving customers real value every day” – as well as the odd money-can’t buy-treat.





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