What to do for Halloween 2025 in London: Frightful food, scary screenings and blood-curdling comedy

Don’t have a Halloween house party sorted this year? No problem, there are absolutely loads of events kicking off around London this spooky season.

We’ll collated just a few of them. There are movie screenings, free and paid, including a couple of all-nighter options.

Want something a little different? How about a musical about historic witch trials? And if you’re looking for something open during the day rather than at night, there’s a downright creepy exhibition to visit too...

1. Catch classic horror at the Prince Charles cinema

You can always rely on the Prince Charles cinema to turn up with a good themed selection of movies, whatever the occasion. And at the moment its line-up is almost entirely packed with scary stuff.

While there are plenty of the usual suspects like The Exorcist, there are lots of more obscure movies too. Not seen 1964 Japanese horror Kwaidan? Or 1981’s Possession? Now’s your chance. There are also two all-nighter movie marathons kicking off on the 31st October. One features The Thing, The Exorcist, The Shining, Suspiria and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The other offers five mystery movies. Bar open until 2am.

2. Watch Coven at the Kiln Theatre

Set in 17th century Lancashire, Coven is about the witch trials. A girl who accused her own family of witchcraft finds herself part of such a trial, 21 years later. It’s based on the Pendle witch trials, some of the most infamous of the lot. But, contrary to what you might guess, Coven is a musical rather than a grim and gritty straight-up play.

The Kiln Theatre has posted a a performance of one of Coven’s songs if you fancy a preview. The play is around 2.5 hours long, including interval, and performances carry on through November into January.

3. Sip cocktails at The Last Tuesday Society

If you believe Halloween should be a year-round vibe, not just a day, you need to visit The Last Tuesday Society.

“Step into a world of wonder and weirdness” is the welcome note for this place, an oddball absinthe parlour that also serves plenty of cocktails without that — let’s be honest — acquired taste spirit.

For the full story, though, try out the Absinthe Experience, a £25 three-course absinthe drubbing. You start with a -13 degree centigrade "abstini", followed by an Absinthe Regalis and then a chocolate absinthe liqueur to finish.

4. See a free spooky screening at Deptford library

You can find a bunch of free Halloween screenings across London. Our top pick is at Deptford library, which runs a cinema club that offers free screenings each Thursday. This week’s pick is a “mystery Halloween screening” that comes with free popcorn to boot. But if you’re desperate to know the movie, you can sign up for the newsletter to find out.

Other free screenings we’ve found include Peckham Levels (October 30th, 6pm) and a Sinners showing at The Rum House (October 29th, 7pm).

5. Be shocked by Dark Secrets: The Esoteric Exhibition

This exhibition promises the “largest collection of cursed dolls ever exhibited in Europe.” Yikes.

£23 (£28 at peak hours) gets you entry to this spooky exhibition in the Vaults by Waterloo station. It features more than 1000 objects spread across 27 rooms, including the possessions of creepmaster general Aleister Crowley. While this one’s ideal for Halloween, it’s actually hanging around until (very) early January.

6. Feast on a Lost Souls Pizza

The self-proclaimed “world’s only vampire pizzeria”, Lost Souls is spooky all year, using vegetable charcoal to turn its pizza dough black.

And damn good pizza it is too. But Lost Souls is going the extra distance on Saturday November 1st with a £500-prize-money costume contest and late night party, starting with a pizza and cocktail at 8:30pm. Tickets have sold out for this one, though, so short of picking up a last-min return you’ll just have to make do with a darkside pizza.

7. Enjoy chilling chuckles with Halloween at the Bill Murray

Legendary comedy venue the Bill Murray is hosting an Angel Comedy Halloween night on October 30th. Fancy dress is “encouraged” with a bottle of Prosecco on offer for the best dressed of the night.

How do you make comedy spooky? It’s all about the performers. While the line-up may change, the website currently lists ventriloquist Lachlan Werner and folklore master storytelling comedian Marjolein Robertson. Can’t make that? There’s a Halloween themed The Ritual show at 11pm on October 31st. Or, down the road, a Ghost House comedy night hosted by Phil Wang and Mike Wozniak at Union Chapel (31st October, 19:45pm).