Netflix’s Wednesday remake has been a firm favourite for many, soaring up to the coveted number one spot on the streaming platform, and giving us the Catherine Zeta Jones renaissance that we all deserved.

Heading to its third season, the new cast members keep on coming, with three new names added to the lineup, set to guest star.

Acting legend Lena Headey is the first name on the docket who will be joining the show, known for roles in Game of Thrones, Fighting with my Family, and The Abandons, to name a few. Also set to star is James Lance – or Trent Crimm, The Independent as most Ted Lasso fans will recognise him, and Andrew McCarthy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The three will join fellow new cast members who were announced earlier this year, including Eva Green, who is set to play Morticia’s sister, and Winona Ryder in an undisclosed role. They’ll be starring alongside Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Kennedy Moyer, and Oscar Morgan, who were also announced.

The newly announced cast members will be joining Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, and Emma Myers in the leading roles of Wednesday Addams, Uncle Fester, and Enid. The third season is currently in production, and picking up from the predicament season two rounded off in, with Wednesday riding off with Uncle Fester as they attempt to rescue her friend Enid from being trapped as an alpha werewolf.

The wider Wednesday cast includes: Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, with Luis Guzmán, and Joanna Lumley.

The show itself is based on the famous characters created by Charles Addams, as part of his comics for The New Yorker magazine, which was later developed into a TV series in 1964. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar developed the show for Netflix and are on board as executive producers and showrunners. Also, it wouldn't really be a proper crowd-pleasing gothic comedy without Tim Burton, who serves as director and executive producer.

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Whilst we don’t have an exact release date from Netflix yet, we do know that Wednesday season 3 is expected to release on the streamer in 2027, towards the Autumn.





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