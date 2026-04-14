A Bloodborne movie adaptation is on the way and it's for adults only

After years of rumours, Bloodborne is officially getting the big-screen treatment, and it sounds like it’s not holding back.

Sony Pictures has confirmed that an R-rated animated feature based on the cult PlayStation title is in development, with the studio promising it will fully embrace the violence and gothic horror that made the original game such a hit.

Announced during CinemaCon, the film is expected to stay close to the tone of the source material, which follows a lone traveller navigating a plague-ridden city overrun with grotesque creatures. Sony’s Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch said the adaptation will be “very true” to the game’s spirit, a clear nod to the blood-soaked combat and unsettling atmosphere fans will be expecting.

The original game was developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and has built a reputation over the years as one of the most distinctive and punishing action RPGs around. Set in the decaying city of Yharnam, it leans heavily into cosmic horror, body horror and a general sense of dread, all of which the film looks set to carry over.

Bloodborne Debut Trailer | Face Your Fears | PlayStation 4 Action RPG - YouTube Watch On

Production-wise, the project brings together a slightly unexpected mix. It’s being co-produced by PlayStation Productions and Lyrical Animation, alongside Seán McLoughlin, better known online as JackSepticEye, who has long been associated with the game through his playthroughs and fan following. He’s said he’ll do “everything in [his] power” to make it the best adaptation possible, which suggests this is one aimed squarely at existing fans as much as newcomers.

Details are still fairly thin at this stage. There’s no confirmed director, cast or release date yet, but the expectation is that the story will centre on a hunter battling through the nightmarish streets of Yharnam, experiencing the core loop that made the game so compelling in the first place.

The project also lands at a time when video game adaptations are having a serious moment. Big-screen versions of major titles have become some of the most reliable box office performers in recent years, and Sony in particular is going all in on its gaming catalogue. Alongside Bloodborne, the studio has projects in the works based on Helldivers and The Legend of Zelda, with the latter already wrapped.

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More broadly, there’s a clear push to bring FromSoftware’s catalogue to screens. An Elden Ring film is currently in development at A24, with Alex Garland attached to direct, while a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice animated series is also said to be on the horizon.

For fans, that means Bloodborne is no longer the outlier; it’s part of a wider wave of adaptations built around some of the most atmospheric (and punishing) games of the last decade. The real question now is whether the film can capture what made it so memorable in the first place, without sanding off the edges that gave it its bite.





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