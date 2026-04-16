Street Fighter’s latest trailer is loaded with Easter eggs — here are five to spot

We’re deep into the era of “every game you’ve ever played is now a film”, and Street Fighter is the latest to step into the ring.

A new trailer for the live-action adaptation has landed, giving us a better look at what’s coming when it hits cinemas this October.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film is set in 1993 and follows Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo), who are dragged back together by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) for the World Warrior Tournament. There’s also a bigger conspiracy bubbling away in the background, led by M. Bison, which no doubt means a lot of fighting with slightly higher stakes.

Tone-wise, it’s going full ‘90s. There’s karaoke, there are dramatic standoffs, and there are people kicking each other through walls like it’s just another Tuesday. Jason Momoa pops up as Blanka, while Roman Reigns adds to a cast that feels deliberately stacked with big, chaotic energy.

Alongside all the obvious action, the trailer is packed with nods to the games, some subtle, some very much not.

Here are five you might’ve missed:

Street Fighter | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

1. Ken vs. Ryu

One of the more unexpected beats in the trailer is Ken doing what can only be described as slightly tragic karaoke. It’s not just there for a laugh, it ties into the idea that he’s become a sideshow, a washed-up version of himself.

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That’s a bit more character depth than you might expect, and hints the film is pulling from later Street Fighter storylines where Ken’s life isn’t quite as straightforward as “rich guy who fights well”. All of which is the backdrop for his rivalry with Ryu which in this iteration is clearly already well established.

2. Ryu’s Hadoken gets a full cinematic glow-up

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

Thankfully, the Hadoken is in here, and it looks exactly how you’d want it to so make sure you watch the trailer until the end to see it.

Ryu’s signature fireball attack has been given the full big-screen treatment, complete with dramatic build-up and a lot of glowing energy. It’s a small moment in the trailer, but also one of the biggest indicators that the film isn’t shying away from the more over-the-top elements of the games.

3. The soundtrack is doing a lot of heavy lifting

Setting the film in 1993 is one thing, backing the trailer with “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes is another. It’s an extremely on-the-nose choice, but it works. It immediately locks in the era and adds to that slightly scrappy, throwback feel the whole trailer is going for. You can tell they’re aiming for nostalgia, not realism and the whole score will no doubt be playing in your ears for weeks after you see the film.

4. Chun-Li’s legs get a knowing nod

(Image credit: Capcom)

There’s a quick line referencing Chun-Li’s famously powerful legs, often dubbed “thunder thighs” by fans, which have been a defining part of the character for decades.

It’s a slightly tongue-in-cheek inclusion, but it shows the film is willing to have a bit of fun with its own legacy rather than playing everything completely straight and will no doubt include more references to memes the iconic games have generated over the years.

5. A blink-and-you-miss-it parade of fighters

Beyond Ryu and Ken, the trailer quickly flashes through a wider roster that includes characters like Cammy, Blanka, Dhalsim, Vega and more. None of them gets much screen time here, but their presence suggests the film is going all-in on bringing as many familiar faces into the mix as possible, which checks out given the cast list.

Whether that turns into meaningful roles or just a series of cameos is another question, but from what we've seen so far, your favourite character will likely pop up in some capacity.





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