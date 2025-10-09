Rock music is often associated with big personalities, and first among those is usually the singer. Be it Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry or Kurt Cobain – the singer is the centre of the storm, leading it and driving the crowd wild.

But what of the rock artists who chose another path – those that have no singer at all?

From the sheer virtuosity of Jeff Beck to the brooding quiet-loud dynamics of Mogwai, the artists on this list have eschewed the role of the frontman or woman – trading instead on the emotion, subtlety and at times captivating power that they can draw from their instruments alone.

Headphones on and settle in — you're about to explore the 10 best instrumental rock albums of all time.

10. TORTOISE – MILLIONS NOW LIVING WILL NEVER DIE

Now considered by many as one of the most defining experimental and instrumental rock albums of all time – “Millions Now LIVING WILL NEVER DIE” took its name from a phrase used by the Jehovah’s Witness faith in the 1920s.

The band at this point featured David Pajo, a legend of American experimental guitar music who had previously been in the band Slint. The music on the record was largely conceived during a ten day retreat the band took in Northern Vermont. The 1996 album vastly expanded the sound palette’s used on their self-titled debut. Tracks like the exploratory 20 minute opener ‘Djed’ favour atmosphere and brooding tension over traditional song structure.

9. EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY – THE EARTH IS NOT A COLD DEAD PLACE

A handful of years into their career, American post-rock band Explosions In The Sky released “The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place”, an album that would put them on a path to becoming one of the genre’s most defining acts.

With it, the band made serious refinements to the more abrasive sound of their previous records, creating a deeply emotive five track set. Notable for its hugely impactful crescendos, the record delivered layers of intricate guitar-work and dizzying dynamic range. While a favourite of post and experimental rock devotees, this album managed to reach well beyond that space.

8. OZRIC TENTACLES – JURRASSIC SHIFT

If there was a dictionary entry for ‘cult band’, a picture of Ozric Tentacles would be next to it. Initially associated with the free festival circuit of the early 1980s, the band garnered a loyal fanbase through gigging and selling their self-produced tape albums.

With a sound that marries swirling Gong inspired prog with heady and psychedelic electronics and nods to multiple global music genres, theirs was never a sound destined for the mainstream. Yet 1993s “Jurassic Shift” with its gargantuan riffs, touches of dub and otherworldly sound play took them remarkably close – entering the album charts at no. 11. Across their vast and sprawling discography, it remains one of the most notable releases from one of Britain’s most distinctive bands.

7. GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – F# A# ∞

The only band to feature twice on this list – Godspeed You! Black Emperor would be a glaring omission if they were left off any rundown of great instrumental rock records.

The opening of F# A# ∞ (said F-Sharp, A-Sharp, Infinity) is characteristically dark and engrossing. A spoken sample from an unfinished film project by band member Efrim Menuck starts things off with the words “The car is on fire and there’s no driver at the wheel” before an apocalyptic scene emerges.

Comprised of a series of long-form pieces, built of emotive neo-classical sections, hushed guitar and huge crescendos – the album stands up as one of their best among an incredibly strong back catalogue. It also features ‘East Hastings’, the brooding and explosive piece that opens Danny Boyle’s classic film “28 Days Later”.

6. GLENN BRANCA – THE ASCENSION

Released in 1981, The Ascension was the opening salvo from New York experimentalist Glenn Branca. Often thought of more alongside avant-garde composers than rock artists, he would later create symphonies with huge numbers of electric guitars.

Here he draws on post-punk and no wave to create a searing set of tracks that would influence numerous landmark rock acts such as Sonic Youth, whose future guitarist Lee Ronaldo plays here with Branca. Sometimes overlooked, The Ascension is not to be missed for fans of instrumental rock and experimental music more broadly.

5. THIS WILL DESTROY YOU – THIS WILL DESTROY YOU

In 2008, Texan band This Will Destroy You dropped their self-titled second album. Comprised of seven wandering and exploratory pieces, the band demonstrate a hugely impactful emotional power. Tracks like ‘A Three-Legged Workhorse’ move between beautiful and sparse melodies and crushing power as the band unleash the enormous force of layers of distorted and effects laden guitars.

Over the years they have released a string of much-loved albums, but their self-titled record remains a defining statement from a band often considered ‘post-rock’ who themselves disavow the genre tag.

4. EARTH – THE BEES MADE HONEY IN THE LION’S SKULL

Originally active between 1989 and 1997, Earth could easily have ceased to be long before the release of “The Bees Made Honey in the Lion’s Skull”. The band faced an enforced hiatus due to founder member Dylan Carlson’s much publicised challenges with addiction. When they returned in 2006, they dropped the album “Hex” before releasing this record in 2008.

Building on their distorted drone-rock aesthetic honed on albums like the legendary “Earth 2”, things now had greater form. The droning rock and elements are all intact, but this time imbued with an eery element of Americana. The tracks are long, patient and deeply engrossing. The band’s approach to atmospheric heavy music has gone onto influence many other sonic pioneers including the monolithic Sunn o))).

3. JEFF BECK – BLOW BY BLOW

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck gave a masterclass in virtuosity and compositional ability with 1975’s “Blow By Blow”. Combining classic 70s rock, funk, jazz fusion and more, he delivered a highly compelling set that stands up to this day as one of the period’s great instrumental rock statements.

From the short but funky and ridiculously titled ‘Constipated Duck’ to the mind-bending lead guitar lines on tracks such as ‘Air Blower’, Beck forges his own path, and in the process, shows incredible range. A notable fact about the album is that Stevie Wonder composed the track ‘Thelonius’ (spelt this way and not like Thelonious Monk), for Beck as a thank you for his contributions to the album Talking Book. Stevie also gives an uncredited performance on clavinet on the track.

2. MOGWAI – YOUNG TEAM

By 1997, Britpop was reaching its final chapter. It was a movement defined by big characters and showy front-people. Enter Mogwai, a Scottish band who seemed to stand in opposition to everything Britpop stood for. They famously produced t-shirts emblazoned with the words “Blur are shite” and their logo. Seen live in their early days, Mogwai seemed to move as one, taking the audience from hushed delicate melodies to ear-splitting noise and even selling branded earplugs at their gigs.

With Young Team, they released a captivating debut built on a ‘loud/quiet/loud’ dynamic that they would later work to get away from. It was a record that came out of the leftfield, knocking many a critic off their chairs with its bold demeanour and sound that drew on the likes of American experimentalists Slint.

1. GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR – LIFT YOUR SKINNY FISTS LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVEN

Now 25 years old, Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s second full length album “Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas To Heaven” has lost none of its impact. A Canadian collective featuring rock instrumentation plus strings, tape loops and characteristic use of spoken samples and found sounds, the band make music that defies rock logic in a myriad of ways.

Following on from their other entry on this list, 1997’s “F♯ A♯ ∞”, the album is split into four 20-minute tracks, with each of those broken into movements. Ambient sections give way to sweeping strings and heart-breaking melodies. Then periodically their sonic storms build, from fragile beginnings into ferocious crescendos. “Skinny Fists” is truly a defining statement of instrumental rock, charting its own course and in the process becoming a truly beloved album for many music fans.