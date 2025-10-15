Sky's new Nick Cave documentary promises to "lift the lid" on his veiled world

Nick Cave has always seemed like a man who lives half in shadow. The Australian songwriter, novelist, and artist has spent decades weaving stories of love, death, faith and sin — sometimes beautiful, often brutal, always his.

Now, Sky is peeling back the layers with a new one-off documentary, The Veiled World of Nick Cave (working title), a deep dive into the creative universe of one of music’s most mercurial figures.

The film, produced by Supercollider (the Zinc Media Group company behind Live Aid At 40), promises something far more intimate than a standard rock doc. Directed by Mike Christie (New Order: Decades) and produced by Seb Barfield, it looks at Cave’s creative impact through the people who’ve shared his orbit, a group almost as eclectic and poetic as the man himself.

Expect appearances from Florence Welch, Warren Ellis, Colin Greenwood, Irvine Welsh, Bella Freud, and Wim Wenders, each reflecting on Cave’s influence and the strange gravitational pull of his art. These aren’t just celebrity soundbites; they’re collaborators speaking of a man whose work bleeds between mediums, from novels (The Death of Bunny Munro) to screenplays (The Proposition), sculpture, and now ceramics.

“Nick Cave is one of those incomparable artists whose power of storytelling knows no bounds,” said Phil Edgar-Jones, Sky’s Head of Unscripted Originals.

“His vivid landscapes are brought to life through his lyrics, his books, his music and his ceramics. We’re delighted to be lifting the lid on his brilliantly multi-layered world in this special.”

That “multi-layered world” has always been Cave’s territory, a place where saints and sinners, angels and addicts coexist in songs that feel both biblical and punk. But The Veiled World of Nick Cave looks set to be something different: not a celebration of fame, but an excavation of process, of philosophy, of the myth behind the man.

Fittingly, Sky isn’t stopping there. Later this year comes The Death of Bunny Munro, a six-part adaptation of Cave’s acclaimed 2009 novel, complete with an original score by Cave and his long-time collaborator Warren Ellis, proof that the pair’s creative fire shows no sign of cooling.

With Cave’s world now expanding across page, screen, and song, The Veiled World of Nick Cave feels like the perfect invitation to step inside. Just don’t expect to leave unchanged.

The Veiled World of Nick Cave airs on Sky Documentaries later this year. Hopefully, we'll get a proper release date soon.