Saucy Grand Theft Auto VI trailer revealed alongside Justice original soundtrack

Rockstar Games has released what may well be the final trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

For the most part it’s comprised of short non-connected scenes to whet our appetites for what will no doubt be a certifiable banger. But there was one important piece of news revealed as part of it.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

French electronic duo Justice are behind the game’s original score — you may know them from 2000s smashes D.A.N.C.E. or Genesis from the group’s popular 2007 album Cross, their first. Or the clasic We Are Your Friends, which Justice produced in collaboration with Simian.

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It’s the closest we’re going to get to a GTA soundtrack by Daft Punk, the groups being two of the key pioneers of mainstream French electronic music from 1997 onwards.

The song used in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is called Flower In a Hurricane. And while Justice is the lead force behind it, the song also features a wealth of talent packed into its sub-4-minute runtime. There are vocal and instrumentation contributions from Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

The Tame Impala influence on the song’s sound is particularly strong, giving the whole thing a Fleetwood Mac-flavoured sensibility.

There are 34 tracks on the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack album, and so far only nine of them have been revealed. Fingers crossed a good chunk of them come from Justice. Their last album was 2024’s Hyperdrama, which gave us Tame Impala collab hit Neverender. The two acts’ relationship is not new.

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Other artists already on the Grand Theft Auto VI roster include Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Morgen Wallen, Cardi B and Keith Richards, among others.

There’s just over a month to wait for the game now. It’s out on Thursday, 19th November, at the very start of the day — so just after midnight on Wednesday.

Get those work holiday days booked in.

There’s no Grand Theft Auto VI early access period, and it’s out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles in November, with a PC version rumoured for release as early as Q1 2027.

You can pay £69.99 for the standard edition, £89.99 for the Deluxe version. It includes a load of extra in-game content including cars, shops and outfits. But we don’t imagine any version of Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be short on content if you’re watching your spending.





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