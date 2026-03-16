Oscars 2026: Award winners versus our (actually pretty good) predictions
The score is in
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Oscars 2026 awards results are out. And this year there were no major controversies during the ceremony, for once.
No Hollywood actors slapping other actors. No-one falling off the stage, or randos rushing onto it to make one political statement or another.
What made the headlines? Conan O’Brien jabbing at Timothée Chalamet’s philistine comments doing down opera and ballet from the other week. Pretty tame stuff all-around, and Chalamet also got snubbed in the Best Actor category. Karma.
Bad night for Timmy. But the rest of it went without a hitch. One Battle After Another was the biggest Oscars winner, coming away with six categories. But last week we made our own predictions about who would win each of the main awards:
- 2026 Oscar predictions: Chalamet vs DiCaprio, Hamnet, Sinners and all the other films team Shortlist wants to win
So rather than just reeling off the winners, let’s see how we did. Is the Shortlist team galaxy-brained or are our craniums smooth as 1000 thread count Egyptian cotton? Green image for a win, red for a miss!
Best Picture
Winner: One Battle After Another
Our prediction: One Battle After Another
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Best Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Our prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Actor
Winner: Michael B Jordan (Sinners)
Our Prediction: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Best Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Our Prediction: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Our Prediction: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Our Prediction: COP OUT (Wunmi Mosaku, Teyana Taylor split prediction)
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Our Prediction: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Our Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best International Feature
Winner: Sentimental Value
Our Prediction: The Secret Agent
Best Animated Feature
Winner: KPop Demon Hunters
Our Prediction: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Our Prediction: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Original Score
Winner: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Our Prediction: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
How did we do?
Score 9/12
OK, so we're not exactly a set of cinematic Nostradamuses... Nostradami? But we could have at least done worse with our predictions this year. How did you do?
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.